The Rupert Police Department has released their activity report for the month of November.

According to Police Chief Charles Burkhamer, the report is as follows:

46 radio calls for service from 911;

22 calls into office for service;

95 traffic citations issued;

101 traffic warnings issued;

0 motor vehicle accidents;

0 felony arrests;

7 misdemeanor arrests.

