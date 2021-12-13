ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Andrew Hypocritical for Framing Epstein Accuser as Money Grabbing—Author

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Cina_0dLUhchA00

Prince Andrew is a hypocrite for letting his lawyers frame his Jeffrey Epstein accuser as motivated by money when Queen Elizabeth II is paying his legal fees, a royal author tells Newsweek .

Virginia Giuffre is suing Queen Elizabeth II's son , saying he sexually assaulted her while she was a 17-year-old trafficking victim.

However, the Duke of York's legal team launched an attack on Giuffre's credibility, arguing she "profited from her allegations against Epstein" in a court filing at the end of October .

Nigel Cawthorne, Andrew's biographer, told Newsweek : "Andrew can hardly use that strategy when he has his mother to pay for his defense.

"The money is supposed to be coming from the Duchy of Lancaster which was set up in the 14th century to supply the sovereign with an income for their public duties. Defending your wayward son in an American civil court action, I don't think it is a public duty. The queen has been caught with her hand in the till.

"One has to feel sorry for her, she's recently lost her husband and long-term companion and she hasn't put a foot wrong over all these years and she doesn't deserve any of this at all. I don't quite see what she can do actively apart from stay out of the limelight."

Andrew is preparing to try to get the case thrown out in January but even as his lawyers prepare their strategy, his name has been referenced several times in the high-profile trafficking trial of his former friend Ghislaine Maxwell .

Last week, a photo was released of Jeffrey Epstein with his arm over Maxwell's shoulder relaxing at the queen's log cabin at the 95-year-old monarch's Scottish retreat Balmoral.

Cawthorne told Newsweek : "The interesting question is who took the picture, was it Andrew himself taking it? They are certainly under pressure. It doesn't seem to be in his nature to be forthcoming about these things at all.

"Obviously a picture is worth a thousand words but we did know that Ghislaine and Epstein were brought into the royal world and indeed Harvey Weinstein at one bash."

Ingrid Seward, author of biography Prince Philip Revealed , told Newsweek Prince Andrew may play an increasingly big role in the queen's life following the death of her husband in April.

She said: "As far as the queen is concerned, Andrew's innocent. She obviously thinks that he's not guilty of what he's accused of, he's very guilty of being incredibly stupid. I don't think she's going to hide him away because he's also looked after her. He lives five minutes from her and he's the only one of the family whose got any time.

"He certainly sees her every Sunday for tea. I should think he sees her more often than that. With Philip gone he's there to go and pop up to see if mom's alright. Anything that goes on, she can pick up a phone and he's there."

The October court filing by Andrew's lawyers read: "For over a decade, Giuffre has profited from her allegations against Epstein and others by selling stories and photographs to the press and entering into secret agreements to resolve her claims against her alleged abusers, including Epstein and his ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

"Most people could only dream of obtaining the sums of money that Giuffre has
secured for herself over the years.

"This presents a compelling motive for Giuffre to continue filing frivolous lawsuits against individuals such as Prince Andrew, whose sullied reputation is only the latest collateral damage of the Epstein scandal."

The Duchy of Lancaster website states: "The Duchy's main purpose is to provide income for the Sovereign as Duke of Lancaster, although the Sovereign is not entitled to any of the capital assets of the Duchy. Established over 700 years ago, the Duchy of Lancaster is a body created under Charter."

Comments / 28

Rosemarie Rogers
3d ago

It will be sad if Andrew gets off Scott free from Ness. The new shows have pictures of him being there and doing things and he should be held accountable and not hiding behind mamas apron strings and help mama take care of everything. He’s a grown man take the consequences for your actions. This is in my opinion

Reply
13
Sandra Scarbrough
3d ago

Old Andrew thinks he's above the law, being Royal gives him immunity, hes just as guilty as Bill Clinton, just a dity old man taking advantage of young girls!

Reply(2)
7
Ray
3d ago

Needs mommy to pay his bills, what a joke, including the Royal Family of leaches. Live high on life at other’s expense

Reply(1)
11
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘little black book’ to remain secret after judge warns against ‘needless’ namedropping

Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” containing the names and addresses of nearly 2,000 world leaders, celebrities and alleged victims will remain secret.Ms Maxwell’s defence attorneys came to an agreement with prosecutors over the weekend not to release the 97-page directory to the public.Judge Alison Nathan had previously said she wanted to avoid “needless” namedropping during the trial.The book was filled with contact details of Ms Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s famous friends, including Prince Andrew, and former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and had been mentioned sporadically during her sex-trafficking trial.Prince Andrew, Mr Clinton and others mentioned in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

Last week in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, defense attorney Jeff Pagliuca made a show of remembering to respect an alleged victim’s request for anonymity. He had just begun discussing the first accuser, known only by the pseudonym “Jane” while cross-examining Jeffrey Epstein’s former estate staff member Juan Alessi. Judge Alison Nathan broke in with a reminder to not say Jane’s real name out loud. Pagliuca told the judge not to worry. “I have it blacked out on all my copies,” he said, referring to the documents in front of him. Nathan replied that she was also providing the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#American#Scottish
mediaite.com

First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Fox host Geraldo Rivera complains Ghislaine Maxwell not given bail: ‘Political lawyering’

Fox News commenter Geraldo Rivera sparked an argument on The Five on Monday after he complained that Ghislaine Maxwell – who is facing sex trafficking and perjury charges connected to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein – was not granted bail. Ms Maxwell formerly dated notorious child sex abuser Epstein, and has been accused of recruiting and grooming the girls he abused. She denies the allegations against her. Her trial began on Monday. During the show on Monday, Mr Rivera compared Ms Maxwell's case to that of Darrell Brooks, who was charged with six counts of first-degree homicide after he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell: Pilot says Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Trump flew on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’

The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.Larry Visoski told the court he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.Mr Visoki namedropped the high-profile passengers, along with actor Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, when asked during cross-examination if he remembered them specifically.He also recalled meeting Virginia Giuffre in the 1990s, describing her as a shorter woman with dirty blonde hair who “didn’t look young”.Follow live updates on the Ghislaine...
U.S. POLITICS
editorials24.com

Ghislaine Maxwell’s mysterious hubby Scott Borgerson now MIA

Ghislaine Maxwell’s future husband became intoxicated by the limelight the beautiful heiress shined on his life. Now Scott Borgerson, who secretly married Maxwell in 2016, has left her to face the glare of international incrimination alone — while he jaunts around his exclusive coastal New England town in sports cars, often in the company of an attractive new female friend.
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
666K+
Followers
73K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy