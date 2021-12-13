Dec. 13 Morning Newscast

Republican officials have repeatedly appropriated quotes attributed to Martin Luther King Jr to defend their opposition to “critical race theory” without mentioning his activism and honest discussions about race and inequality.As he proposed his “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act”, or “Stop WOKE Act”, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis once again invoked the late civil rights leader’s 1963 speech during the March on Washington.“You think about what MLK stood for,” Mr DeSantis said on 15 December. “He said he didn’t want people judged on the colour of their skin, but on the content of their character. You...

SOCIETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO