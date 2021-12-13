Drive Or Walk Through 200,000 Holiday Lights At Winter Wonderland At Augusta West In Maine
When colder weather hits the state, we’re ready for the holidays. During some particularly cold years, that might mean garland in September, but that’s part of the fun of living here. When the official holiday season begins, we’re more than ready to participate. And this year, that means soaking up as many holiday light displays as we can. This one in Winthrop is new this year and it looks gorgeous!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Not sure you can make it in person? Enjoy this walk-through to experience it as if you’re there!
Winter Wonderland at Augusta West
in Winthrop operates through January 9th, 2021. Entry is $25 for a car of up to six people and $75 for a van or other large vehicle with more than seven people. Walking tickets are just $10. You’ll need to book in advance so be sure to check out the website to learn more. You can follow the campground on Facebook. They can be reached at 207-377-9993.
To maximize your holiday cheer make plans to take the Christmas lights road trip through Maine. It’s nothing short of magical!
Address: Augusta West Kampground, 183 Holmes Brook Ln, Winthrop, ME 04364, USA
Comments / 0