Maine State

Drive Or Walk Through 200,000 Holiday Lights At Winter Wonderland At Augusta West In Maine

By Michelle
Only In Maine
Only In Maine
 3 days ago

When colder weather hits the state, we’re ready for the holidays. During some particularly cold years, that might mean garland in September, but that’s part of the fun of living here. When the official holiday season begins, we’re more than ready to participate. And this year, that means soaking up as many holiday light displays as we can. This one in Winthrop is new this year and it looks gorgeous!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJq7F_0dLUh5qY00
For the warmer months of the year in Maine, Augusta West Kampground in Winthrop offers all the fun of the outdoors. When life gets cold in these parts, the fun often shuts down. But not this year!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTo1M_0dLUh5qY00
This year a visit to Augusta West means all the sparkle and cheer that comes with the holiday season.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4KZm_0dLUh5qY00
Located right on Annabessacook Lake, the campground offers the perfect backdrop for this holiday light show.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17IgwQ_0dLUh5qY00
The idea came closer to reality as recently as April when owner Kale Malmsten began working with SkyBox Holiday & Event Lighting on a plan for lighting up his family's campground.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQE1u_0dLUh5qY00
The event, which takes place through January 9th, features more than 200,000 lights stretching about a mile throughout the campground.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzE4F_0dLUh5qY00
They add to the display each day as they come up with new ideas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bthkh_0dLUh5qY00
Best of all, visitors can choose to drive or walk through the lights making this a safe and truly immersive experience.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fuGZ5_0dLUh5qY00
Shockingly there are less than 12 people running the show in the background, which is simply a testament to just how strong Mainers can be!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrA7e_0dLUh5qY00
While there are other lights shows in the state, this is one of the only displays in the region that allows for both driving and walking.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yt3iV_0dLUh5qY00
Make your plans to explore the grounds and you'll be sure to leave with some extra holiday cheer.

Not sure you can make it in person? Enjoy this walk-through to experience it as if you’re there!

Winter Wonderland at Augusta West

in Winthrop operates through January 9th, 2021. Entry is $25 for a car of up to six people and $75 for a van or other large vehicle with more than seven people. Walking tickets are just $10. You’ll need to book in advance so be sure to check out the website to learn more. You can follow the campground on Facebook. They can be reached at 207-377-9993.

To maximize your holiday cheer make plans to take the Christmas lights road trip through Maine. It’s nothing short of magical!

Address: Augusta West Kampground, 183 Holmes Brook Ln, Winthrop, ME 04364, USA

