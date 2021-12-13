ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman accused of wearing 'Scream' mask during 2019 Canaryville stabbing sentenced 14 years

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

A woman accused of stabbing another woman while wearing a "Scream" mask in Chicago's Canaryville neighborhood two years ago pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Patricia Calhoun-Murdock, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to attempted murder in the case and was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

She was charged in September 2019 after she allegedly wore a "Scream" mask while stabbing another woman.

SEE MORE: Chicago woman arrested for allegedly wearing 'Scream' mask, repeatedly stabbing woman in Canaryville

Prosecutors said Calhoun-Murdock broke into an apartment and attacked a woman on Sept. 1, 2019, in the 4400-block of South Union in Canaryville.

Calhoun-Murdock was arrested nearly two weeks after the attack and was initially charged with attempted murder, home invasion and residential burglary.

Investigators said the crime appeared to be random.

Comments / 37

Jerome Brown
3d ago

Thank God this menace to society is off the streets.Hopefully,she will be rehabilted into a productive member of society.

Reply(4)
12
14kkAndrew Gaming
3d ago

just put up a fence 35000 bolts of electric power somewhere in a Dark forest with plenty deadly snakes and 🐸 ' huge Rats and wild Dogs since they ' want to kill ' and we'll see ' them be hunted down and killed . The fence .

Reply(1)
3
Ida Bryant
2d ago

Question why it's that only black people are doing all these killing. and carjacking , Robing she should spend the rest her life on dead row.

Reply
2
 

