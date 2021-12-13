ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burakovsky gets 1st career hat trick, Avs beat Panthers 3-2

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky notched his first career hat trick and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 3-2.

Burakovsky got his three goals in a span of 12:05 from late in the second into the third for the Colorado’s fourth straight win.

Mikko Rantanen had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots for the Avalanche.

Joe Thornton and Brandon Montour scored in the third period for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 23 saves.

Colorado was without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who will miss two weeks with a lower-body injury suffered Friday against Detroit.

The Avalanche then lost defenseman Jacob MacDonald after he took a hard check from Ryan Lomberg early in the second period.

