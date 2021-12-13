ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: Day 23 with Pastor Corey Brooks

Richard Leibner, the long-serving agent who has backed some of the best-known news anchors in the U.S., is delivering some headlines of his own: He’s retiring after decades on the job.
The veteran talent representative intends to step away from his role as partner at United Talent Agency at the end of the year, according to a memo sent to staffers by Jay Sures, co-president of the agency. “Throughout his career, Richard has represented one major news figure after another, building them up, helping make them household names and playing an important role ensuring journalism always stood for something meaningful, ethical...
Comments / 0