Religion

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: Day 23 with Pastor Corey Brooks

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Fox News

Chicago rooftop revelations: Day 23 with Pastor Corey Brooks

On Nov. 20, 2021, Pastor Corey Brooks began his rooftop vigil for 100 days and nights to help end gun violence on the South Side of Chicago. His anti-violence plan includes raising funds to build a major community center that will address violence head on. This center aims to convert gangsters into citizens, provide trauma counseling to victims of violence, fill in the education gaps left by the failing Chicago Public School system, offer vocational training for the trades and provide a safe place for the youth during after school hours.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Pastor Corey Brooks checks in from the Woodlawn rooftop

Pastor Corey Brooks, founder of New Beginnings Church and Project HOOD, joins John Williams to fill him in on how things are going up on a roof across from where he is raising funds to build a community center. You can donate to the cause here.
WOODLAWN, IL
Fox News

Chicago rooftop revelations: Smash-and-grabs are a sign of 'bad faith,' pastor says

CHICAGO – This past weekend in Chicago, shoplifting raiders smashed and grabbed an estimated $2 million worth of watches from a luxury car dealership. This incident was the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of lawlessness across America. Even Pastor Corey Brooks, who ministers on the South Side of Chicago and has seen more than his share of violence, was startled by the brazenness of the latest crime.
CHICAGO, IL

