ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eva Longoria has big celebrations on Christmas Eve

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Longoria doesn't "really do" Christmas morning. The 46-year-old actress - who has three-year-old son...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Celebrate the Paramount’s 100th Birthday on Christmas Eve Day

ST. CLOUD -- The Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud has one more event planned to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Because the theatre opened on Christmas Eve, we decided we couldn't let that day go by without marking it. So, we're having a birthday party. The 100th birthday of the Paramount Theatre. Between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24th we're inviting people to come in for free cake, coffee and punch and a little bit of music.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Longoria
lascruces.com

Christmas Eve on the Plaza

The Town of Mesilla will once again host its annual Christmas Eve on the Plaza, Friday, December 24, 2021, from 5 –7 p.m. Thousands of luminarias will line the streets of Mesilla, while on the Plaza, carolers will sing, vigils will be held and hot chocolate and cookies provided by Andele’s Restaurant will be consumed. An enduring tradition that brings people from miles around to celebrate the season with simple, no-frills joy and good will.
MESILLA, NM
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Christmas Morning
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Split: Model & Actor Reportedly Break Up After Over 1 Year Of Dating

The pair have reportedly called it a day, a little more than a year after first sparking romance rumors back in September 2020. After a year of dating, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have supposedly decided to break up, a source told Page Six. While Kaia may have hinted that the two broke up by taking photos of herself with Jacob off of her Instagram, the source said that the split was “amicable.” The 24-year-old Kissing Booth actor doesn’t appear to have any photos of the 20-year-old model on his Instagram either.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks Sexy Black Velvet Halter Gown With Sheer Top At ‘House Of Gucci’ NYC Premiere

Lady Gaga looked glam in a custom Giorgio Armani halter gown at the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’ in New York. Father, son and house of Giorgio Armani: Lady Gaga dazzled in a custom Armani velvet gown at the premiere of House of Gucci in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The singer, 35, looked like Hollywood glamour personified in the ensemble that featured a tulle and crystal halter top. The pièce de résistance? An extravagant, oversized bow situated on her neck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy