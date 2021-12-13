Brooke Shields reflects on George Michael romance

As far as Christmas movies are concerned, A Castle For Christmas isn’t exactly It’s A Wonderful Life, but it’s comforting enough to have it play in the background while you’re doing something else. Defying expectations, it surprisingly received positive reviews, with Variety‘s Courtney Howard writing: “Its sincere, aspirational sentiments about it never being too late to write your own second chapter feel genuinely meaningful.” A Castle For Christmas stars Brooke Shields as a successful romance writer hoping to find some peace and quiet in Scotland and Cary Elwes as the duke who hesitantly welcomes her to his castle. According to UPI, Shields, 52, says playing her character in the movie fulfilled a lifelong dream: to be able to perform physical comedy on-screen. “I think it’s funny when you see someone just unravel,” Shields said. “There’s something that happens to me when I can attach my body to it that finds the humor. It’s easier for me to find the humor with the physicality than just the words.” While she’s not particularly known for comedy, Brooke Shields says it has become one of her favorite things to do in front of the camera, citing an appearance she did for Friends for inspiring her. “After I did a Friends episode, that sort of opened up the world of TV sitcoms to me,” Shields said. “I don’t want to ever go back. I just love comedy so much that I’m very happy right in this lane. I think when you do a show like that day in and day out for years, you really start to understand the language of comedy. I just started thinking I want to live here. I don’t really want to live anywhere else. I want to live right here in this type of TV and film.”

