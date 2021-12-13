Already challenged, US affordable-housing sector faces new hurdles through pandemic
The U.S. has a shortage of 6.8 million rental homes for extremely low-income...www.bizjournals.com
The U.S. has a shortage of 6.8 million rental homes for extremely low-income...www.bizjournals.com
The Buffalo Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/buffalo
Comments / 0