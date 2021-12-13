Smoke from Monday morning Manhattan fire seen miles away
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department responded to visible smoke just before 8 a.m. Monday morning to find a “pile of items” burning.2 firefighters injured in Emporia fire that destroyed vacant building, did $500,000 damage
According to authorities smoke could be seen for miles.
The fire was at Howie’s Recycling located at 625 S. 10th Street. According to the Manhattan Fire Department, the fire was extinguished quickly, and no one was injured.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.
Comments / 0