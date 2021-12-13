ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Smoke from Monday morning Manhattan fire seen miles away

 3 days ago

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department responded to visible smoke just before 8 a.m. Monday morning to find a “pile of items” burning.

2 firefighters injured in Emporia fire that destroyed vacant building, did $500,000 damage

According to authorities smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire was at Howie’s Recycling located at 625 S. 10th Street. According to the Manhattan Fire Department, the fire was extinguished quickly, and no one was injured.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YaDw_0dLUf91M00
    Smoke was visible for miles Monday morning when a “pile of items” at Howie’s Recycling caught fire. (Photos courtesy of Manhattan Fire Department)
  • Smoke was visible for miles Monday morning when a “pile of items” at Howie’s Recycling caught fire. (Photos courtesy of Manhattan Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odlOl_0dLUf91M00
    Smoke was visible for miles Monday morning when a “pile of items” at Howie’s Recycling caught fire. (Photos courtesy of Manhattan Fire Department)
  • Smoke was visible for miles Monday morning when a “pile of items” at Howie’s Recycling caught fire. (Photos courtesy of Manhattan Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lsHlI_0dLUf91M00
    Smoke was visible for miles Monday morning when a “pile of items” at Howie’s Recycling caught fire. (Photos courtesy of Manhattan Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRpfm_0dLUf91M00
    Smoke was visible for miles Monday morning when a “pile of items” at Howie’s Recycling caught fire. (Photos courtesy of Manhattan Fire Department)
