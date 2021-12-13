Smoke from Monday morning Manhattan fire seen miles away

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department responded to visible smoke just before 8 a.m. Monday morning to find a “pile of items” burning.

According to authorities smoke could be seen for miles.

The fire was at Howie’s Recycling located at 625 S. 10th Street. According to the Manhattan Fire Department, the fire was extinguished quickly, and no one was injured.

Smoke was visible for miles Monday morning when a “pile of items” at Howie’s Recycling caught fire. (Photos courtesy of Manhattan Fire Department)

