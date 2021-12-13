ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo-op: Take your pet to meet Santa this year

By Sarah Bean
 3 days ago

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mall at Fairfield Commons is making it possible for your pet to meet Santa and have fun with other good dogs and cats this Christmas season

This Paws and Claus event will include play areas, toy giveaways and other fun activities while mingling with other pets and owners. Santa will also be available to take photos with your furry friend, the Mall at Fairfield Commons said.

Both dog and cat owners are welcome to bring their pets to this event on Monday evening, December 13. The Mall at Fairfield said this event will run from 6 pm to 8 pm.

