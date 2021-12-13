ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Frostpunk 2 is Official!

By Mamma S
ab-gaming.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrostpunk 2 is the sequel to the highly acclaimed, BAFTA-nominated society survival game that blended city building, strategy and management gameplay, creating a brand new genre. Its successor takes place 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard storm. Earth is still overwhelmed by the icy climate of never-ending frost and harsh...

www.ab-gaming.com

ab-gaming.com

Check Out The New Elden Ring Story Trailer

Even considering its delay From Software’s Elden Ring is almost here. However, we still know very little about the story and who and the history of “The Realm Between”, the world in Elden Ring. Thankfully From Software and Bandai Namco have sought to rectify that with their latest Story Trailer for Elden Ring. You can watch the entire trailer down below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Morbius: "The Transformation" Official Clip

One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar®winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil - or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges? Morbius opens only in theaters on January 28, 2022.
MOVIES
ab-gaming.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Releasing March 2021 for PC, PS4 and Switch

In celebration of the Persona 25th anniversary, developers Atlus have some very special news. It will be releasing Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PS4, Steam and Switch early next year. The official launch date was confirmed for the 17th of March 2022. It will of course be a re-release of...
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Sony has Acquired Valkyrie Entertainment

Sony has officially acquired Seattle-based studio, Valkyrie Entertainment. Valkyrie was founded back in 2002, and has been fairly prolific in helping other studios with their projects. The studio has helped work on League of Legends, God of War, State of Decay 2, Halo Infinite, and Valorant, to name a few.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Nintendo Indie World Showcase Announced

On Tuesday December the 14th, 2021, Nintendo announced the hosting of the Indie World Showcase for the following day, Wednesday, December the 15th at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK. The showcase will be a 20 minute presentation of indie games coming for the Nintendo Switch. Don’t expect...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sketchy Fables - Official Trailer

Step into the surreal world of Sketchy Fables in this trailer for the exploration adventure art game that is headed to PC. Sketchy Fables features a hand-drawn animated game world where you are free to wander around and solve mysteries.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Halo Infinite Receives New Multiplayer Playlists

Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated games of this year. However, 343’s iconic Master Chief has had a rocky start, to say the least; both with the single-player and the multiplayer mode. One of the biggest complaints about the multiplayer is that there aren’t any regular playlists. Instead, players are forced to play random matches hoping to get into a playlist that they wanted.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience

When you buy a PlayStation 5, the console comes with the bare essentials you need to get playing within moments, right down to an all-important HDMI 2.1 cable.However, like with many console purchases, you may find yourself wanting a few extra accessories that will enhance your gaming experience.We tested a range of products over a number of weeks (and in some cases, months) while playing numerous games on the system, including Overwatch, God of War, and Fortnite, and we think these are the best PlayStation 5 accessories you can buy right now. Whether you’re looking to simplify how you recharge...
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Swordcery – A Rogue-like, Melee-based Action-RPG

Swordcery started out as a literal dream about a weapon that looked like giant pizza cutlery which sparked an idea. What if there was a hero who wielded the power of hundreds of really weird and quirky swords? The spark soon became a flame and, in 2019, Temple Door Games (a duo indie dev team based in Los Angeles, CA.) was founded to make that dream a reality.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

New Games And Announcements From The Game Awards 2021

The ceremony of the Game Awards 2021 left many new and exciting announcements of upcoming games, lets take a look. Indie games nowadays offer great experiences for players, one of the new indie games coming is Tunic, with beautiful art and a gameplay Zelda style. Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded on a mysterious beach, armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
ideastream.org

Official Teaser #2

Grab your hats, All Creatures Great and Small Season 2 is on the horizon! Filming is officially underway, and we’ve got some exclusive images from the all-new season just for you. Plus, learn more about when Season 2 will premiere, meet the new cast, find out who from the cast will be returning, and more.
TV SERIES
IGN

Chorus - Official Launch Trailer

Watch the action-packed launch for Chorus, the sci-fi space opera shooter game that is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, PC via Epic Games Store and Steam, and Amazon Luna. Chorus follows ex-pilot Nara and her sentient ship, Forsaken, on a compelling journey of redemption, expertly balancing the spectacle of space exploration with frenetic, fast-paced action. Explore epic cosmic vistas and tight crystalline corridors as you fight to free the galaxy from mysterious cult, The Circle. The Circle is ruled by The Great Prophet, but not much else is known about this mysterious figure. Under his command, Nara and Forsaken were responsible for many of the cult's major victories and atrocities on their path to dominate the galaxy. Once the Circle's deadliest warrior, Nara is now their most wanted fugitive.
VIDEO GAMES
skiddle.com

B Young Official Afterparty

Average rating: 100% Music Venue Prices Atmosphere. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bwog

The Official Bwappy Bwolidays™

Holidays! They occur this time of year! And there is music for them!. Who wants to get hype for the holidays? Crunk for Christmas time? Freaky for Festivus? Insane for the solstice? Yes? No? Anyway! this is the perfect playlist for you. Play it while roasting chestnuts by the fire or while chugging eggnog or while it snows or while reindeer place your home under siege or while lighting candles for the ambiance or while baking cookies or while wrapping presents or while living your perfect hallmark moving fantasy as a busy worker coming back home to your small-town life and bump into a long time slow burn who teaches you the true meaning of family and life. Live it, in the snow.
FESTIVAL
BGR.com

Hurry: Newest Nest Thermostat has a rare discount at Amazon

The Nest Learning Thermostat is still widely regarded as the best smart thermostat out there. Nest’s first model started the smart thermostat crazy, and it seems like a lifetime ago. But what’s crazy is that all these years later, it’s still one of the best in the business. Now, however, there’s a much less expensive Nest that’s just as good. And thanks to Amazon’s Christmas Nest Thermostat deals, it has a rare discount! This new Nest deal isn’t quite as good as the brief sale we saw during Black Friday. But it’s close — you’ll only pay $9 over Amazon’s all-time low...
ELECTRONICS

