Lander all-star volleyball player Demi Stauffenberg will continue her career in Cheyenne as she signed with LCCC. She was a 4-time all-state selection and you don't find very many players who have achieved that. Stauffenberg had 523 kills in her senior season as the Tigers placed 3rd at the 3A State Tournament last month. Her hitting percentage was .297 and averaged over 5 kills per set. Stauffenberg also excelled on defense with 456 digs, averaging over 14 per match. In her career in Lander, she registered over 1500 kills and 1600 digs.

LANDER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO