Discovery of 'split' photon provides a new way to see light

By Dartmouth College
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a century after Italian physicist Ettore Majorana laid the groundwork for the discovery that electrons could be divided into halves, researchers predict that split photons may also exist, according to a study from Dartmouth and SUNY Polytechnic Institute researchers. The finding that the building blocks of light can...

scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
Vice

Scientists Discover 'Significant' Water Hidden In Martian Grand Canyon

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A mission investigating whether life has ever existed on Mars has made a new discovery: “significant amounts of water” in the red planet’s grand canyon system, called Valles Marineris, according to a press release from the European Space Agency (ESA).
ASTRONOMY
Person
Ettore Majorana
Phys.org

Image: Hubble snaps a stunning spiral's side

This astronomical portrait from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases an edge-on view of the majestic spiral galaxy UGC 11537. The infrared and visible light capabilities of Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 have captured the galaxy's tightly wound spiral arms swirling around its heart. The image reveals the bright bands of stars and the dark clouds of dust threading throughout the galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Algorithms Bring Ions to a Standstill – Towards Even More Accurate Optical Atomic Clocks

QUEST researchers overcome a major hurdle on the journey towards even more accurate optical atomic clocks. Laser beams can do more than just heat things up; they can cool them down too. That is nothing new for physicists who have devoted themselves to precision spectroscopy and the development of optical atomic clocks. But what is new is the extremely low temperature that researchers at the QUEST Institute at the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) have been able to reach with their highly charged ions – this type of ion has never been cooled down as far as 200 µK before. The team working on this succeeded by combining their established methods which include the laser cooling of coupled ions and methods from the field of quantum computing. The application of quantum algorithms ensured that ions that are too dissimilar for traditional laser cooling to work effectively could be cooled down together after all. This means that we are getting closer to an optical atomic clock with highly charged ions, and this clock might have the potential to be even more accurate than existing optical atomic clocks. The results have been published in the current issue of Physical Review X.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers make major discovery in the animal kingdom

Researchers recently made a major discovery—14 new species of shrews, which is the largest number of new mammals described in a scientific paper since 1931. After a decade-long journey taking inventory of Indonesian shrews living on the island of Sulawesi, a group of scientists led by LSU mammologist Jake Esselstyn has identified 14 new endemic species.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons

While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Perseverance Mars rover makes surprising discoveries

Scientists with NASA's Perseverance Mars rover mission have discovered that the bedrock their six-wheeled explorer has been driving on since landing in February likely formed from red-hot magma. The discovery has implications for understanding and accurately dating critical events in the history of Jezero Crater—as well as the rest of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Tetra-Neutron Experiment: Understanding of Nuclear Forces Might Have To Be Significantly Changed

The tetra-neutron – experiment finds evidence for a long-sought particle comprising four neutrons. While all atomic nuclei except hydrogen are composed of protons and neutrons, physicists have been searching for a particle consisting of two, three, or four neutrons for over half a century. Experiments by a team of physicists of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) at the accelerator laboratory on the Garching research campus now indicate that a particle comprising four bound neutrons may well exist.
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
Scientific American

In a First, Physicists Glimpse a Quantum Ghost

The wave function—an abstract concept used to predict the behavior of quantum particles—is the bedrock on which physicists have built their understanding of quantum mechanics. But this bedrock itself is not something physicists have a perfect grasp of, literally or philosophically. A wave function is not something one can hold in their hand or put under a microscope. And confusingly, some of its properties simply seem not to be real. In fact, mathematicians would openly label them as imaginary: so-called imaginary numbers—which arise from seemingly nonsensical feats such as taking the square roots of negative integers—are an important ingredient of a wave function’s well-proved power to forecast the results of real-world experiments. In short, if a wave function can be said to “exist” at all, it does so at the hazy crossroads between metaphysical mathematics and physical reality.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers develop a two-photon microscope that provides unprecedented brain-imaging ability

Advancing our understanding of the human brain will require new insights into how neural circuitry works in mammals, including laboratory mice. These investigations require monitoring brain activity with a microscope that provides resolution high enough to see individual neurons and their neighbors. Two-photon fluorescence microscopy has significantly enhanced researchers' ability...
SCIENCE
hmc.edu

Harvey Mudd Researchers’ Discovery of Grain Splitting Published in Physical Review E

Harvey Mudd College Professor of Physics Sharon Gerbode and her team of research students co-authored a paper, “Grain splitting is a mechanism for grain coarsening in colloidal polycrystals,” which has been published as a “Letter” in Physical Review E. A research paper is selected as a “Letter” when its findings are deemed high-impact.
SCIENCE
msu.edu

Photon to plate

Improving the photosynthetic power-plants in crops could mean using less fossil fuel derived energy supplements in crop cultivation and lead to a second green revolution according to a new life-cycle assessment, or LCA, from the Walker lab ;at the Michigan State University-Department of Energy (MSU-DOE) Plant Research Laboratory (PRL), finds.
INDUSTRY
Newswise

Connected Moments and Quantum Computing Improve “Many Body” Chemical Simulations

Advancing quantum computing requires models that can solve many-body problems quickly and accurately. These problems involve anywhere from three to an infinite number of particles so small they are subject to quantum mechanics. This research proposes a new algorithm for performing quantum calculations on chemical systems that reduces the effect of random “noise” on the results. The approach uses a mathematical tool called “connected moments” first described 40 years ago. When applied to quantum calculations, the connected moments tool requires fewer qubits in quantum circuits to reach a desired level of accuracy for many-body systems. The researchers used their method to describe relatively simple models. This allowed them to compare the results and accuracy of their approach with previously validated full-scale computing models.
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

How to transform vacancies into quantum information

(Nanowerk News) “Vacancy” is a sign you want to see when searching for a hotel room on a road trip. When it comes to quantum materials, vacancies are also something you want to see. Scientists create them by removing atoms in crystalline materials. Such vacancies can serve as quantum bits or qubits, the basic unit of quantum technology.
PHYSICS
EurekAlert

"Crazy" light emitters: Physicists see an unusual quantum phenomenon

A highly unusual movement of light emitting particles in atomically-thin semiconductors was experimentally confirmed by scientists from the Würzburg–Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat–Complexity and Topology in Quantum Matter. Electronic quasiparticles, known as excitons, seemed to move in opposite directions at the same time. Professor Alexey Chernikov–newly appointed physicist at the Technische Universität Dresden–and his team were able to reveal the consequences of this quantum phenomenon by monitoring light emission from mobile excitons using ultrafast microscopy at extremely low temperatures. These findings move the topic of quantum transport of excitonic many-body states into the focus of modern research. The results of this work have been published in the Physical Review Letters journal.
PHYSICS

