Star Wars is Bringing Back Prince Xizor

Opening up the multiverse was like leaving the cap off the toothpaste and then piling a bunch of stuff on top of it. That might sound like an odd analogy, but it’s actually kind of accurate since now that the multiverse is wide open there’s no setting things back to what they used to be without a seriously concentrated effort that would involve every interested party working as one to make it happen. In other words, reversing everything that’s happened in the MCU at this point would require a complete overhaul, from start to present. Since this doesn’t appear to be the plan it’s safe to say that a lot of what Disney owns is likely to become canon, if they’re thinking straight, since the multiverse is going to be able to make this happen in a very big way. It’s entirely possible of course since even the mention of other dimensions and planes of existence should be able to stretch the imaginations of many in a very secure and feasible manner. But given what Disney managed to do with Lucasfilm when they had so much material to work with, it’s wise to think that they might ignore what they have in favor of what they want.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO