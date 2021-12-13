ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Officially Passes Baby Bar Exam

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian is one step closer to her law aspirations. On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared that she finally completed the first step towards her law journey. "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM,” she captioned a photo that features her donning a chic blue...

www.etonline.com

In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
Kim Kardashian West
Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Robert Kardashian
Jessica Jackson
shefinds

Kim Kardashian’s Response To Kanye West Asking Her To 'Run Back' To Him Is Priceless

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February, and as of last week she has filed to become “legally single,” shutting down her ex-husband’s pleas for reunion. West has made it clear that he’s hoping to make things right with Kardashian after publicly declaring his lasting love for her over the past several months, but the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is evidently having none of it.
E! News

Why Kanye "Ye" West Is Still "Hanging Out" With Model Vinetria While Trying to "Win" Kim Kardashian Back

Watch: Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Move on From Kanye West. Kanye "Ye" West isn't exactly "Bound 2" model Vinetria. The Donda rapper first sparked romance rumors with the 22-year-old model in early November when they were spotted together at a Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. A source close to the 44-year-old musician tells E! News that they aren't "exclusively dating" but are still "hanging out." It seems they are simply going with the flow.
CBS New York

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Spotted At Staten Island Movie Theater

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a big stir on Staten Island after Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted inside a local movie theater Saturday. Police officers were called after a huge crowd swarmed the Atrium Theatre. “So they’re walking down the hallway, and I just kind of move out of the way because I see a group of people, and it’s her, and she’s like, ‘Excuse me.’ I go, ‘Oh my god, Kim Kardashian, I’m so sorry.’ Moved out of the way, let them pass, but then their whole entourage came through and then it was just madness after that,” Staten Island resident Mike Fazzino said. A movie-goer shared video of Kardashian inside. Davidson, who is a regular on “Saturday Night Live,” appeared to opt for date night after the sketch comedy show announced they would have a limited cast and crew and no live audience for Saturday’s show due to the recent surge in COVID cases. The couple reportedly had the theater all to themselves. No word on what movie they saw. Editor’s note: This story was first published Dec. 18.
wonderwall.com

Kim Kardashian explains why daughter North's behavior makes her Kanye West's 'twin,' more news

Kim Kardashian says daughter North, 8, is Kanye West's 'twin'. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 8-year-old daughter, North, took full advantage of the new TikTok channel she and her mom recently launched by going live without permission. A brief but hilarious "house tour" ensued — and ended quickly after North strolled into Kim's room and filmed Kim in bed. She giggled and announced, "Mom, guess what? I'm live." Kim could be heard scolding her before the video cut out. This week, Kim shared some insight into North's mischievous move during a chat with Bari Weiss for her Substack channel "Common Sense." When Bari suggested that the SKIMS founder is also a bit of a rule-breaker, Kim agreed but said North's TikTok idea was more in line with her dad's DNA. "I guess you're right. Like, I do break the rules. I didn't really think about it that way. I'm cautious. I care so much about what other people think that I try to do it in a respectful way, even if I break them," she said. "I mean, North West is Kanye West's daughter," she added. "Forget that, she's his twin. So she will still definitely do all of the above." Kim and her ex, Kanye, share four kids and as Kim assured Bari, "in my household, there are rules." She also said she and North have talked about what happened since. "She felt really bad about that, and she apologized to me and she said 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I'm really sorry.' And she got it," Kim shared.
