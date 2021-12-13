ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Brown Is Expecting His Third Child: Report

By Hayden Brooks
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNCmH_0dLUeMNL00
Photo: Getty Images

Sounds like Chris Brown is expanding his family.

Word on the street is the R&B entertainer is expecting his third child as his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown , is pregnant and due any day now. Diamond recently confirmed her bun in the oven with a selfie via Instagram Story, but she did not reveal whether Brown is the father. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019. "35 weeks today," she captioned the shot. In another post, the mom-to-be held her baby bump. "Good morning my sweet baby," she wrote, alongside the photo.

No confirmation from Brown about the buzzing rumor, but if it is true, this will mark his third child. While he has a two-year-old son, Aeko Catori , with Ammika Harris , he also has a 7-year-old daughter, Royalty , with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman .

Comments / 6

Related
The US Sun

Who are Chris Brown’s baby mamas?

CHRIS Brown is widely known for his smooth voice, amazing dance moves and wondrous charm. However, the R&B singer might need to tone down his charm because he is starting to get a 'player' reputation on the social scene. Who was Chris Brown's first baby mama?. Nia Guzman is a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Rumored Ex-Fling Diamond Brown Is Pregnant — See Her Stunning Maternity Photos

Model Diamond Brown has been showcasing her pregnant belly on Instagram. She hasn’t revealed who her baby’s father is — but some fans are theorizing it’s Chris Brown. Diamond Brown, the gorgeous model who was romantically linked to Chris Brown back in 2019, is pregnant. Diamond first announced her pregnancy on September 9 by sharing a stunning photo of herself showing off her baby bump in Hawaii. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is,” she captioned the Instagram post. Since then, Diamond has continued to share pics of her growing belly, including when she celebrated her baby shower on November 7 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's Mom Gushes Over His Showmanship At Rolling Loud L.A.

Chris Brown is one hell of a performer. Unfortunately, many fans haven't been able to witness this with their own eyes in the past few years due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why fans have been ecstatic about Los Angeles' Rolling Loud. Artists like J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Lil Durk held it down during the festival in the past few days, though Breezy's slow ahead of the Dreamville rapper's last night became widely talked about.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Ammika Harris
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 2, Rocks A Man Bun In Cute Photo Posted By Mom Ammika

The doting mom shared a sweet photo of herself and her little boy, where it looked like the two of them were having a bonding moment. Chris Brown‘s son Aeko, 2, is growing up to have a great sense of fashion and style. Aeko’s mom Ammika Harris took to her Instagram on Friday December 10 to post a photo of herself and Aeko. The 32-year-old singer’s son wore an adorable little outfit, as he smiled at his mom for the cute mommy-son picture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black America Web

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

Seems like Chris Brown could possibly be adding to his family with a third baby!. Reports speculate that Chris Brown will soon father a third child to his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown. Diamond Brown is currently pregnant and due any day now. Ex-girlfriend Diamond has posted several pregnancy pics but has...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Story
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Reportedly Considering Signing To Quality Control

Chris Brown appears to be closing in on a new deal with Quality Control Music, according to a report from The Jasmine Brand. Following the 32-year-old singer's captivating performance at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles this weekend, where he breezed through his classics and put on an outstanding show for a crowd of thousands, it looks like the singer is getting prepped to sign a new record label deal with Quality Control. If the report holds any weight, it means that CB will be joining an all-star roster of talent, including Lil Baby, Migos, Lil Yachty, City Girls, Duke Deuce, Lakeyah, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Extra

Report: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby #2

Chris Pratt, 42, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, are ready to expand their family!. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine that Katherine is pregnant with their second child. The news comes just days after Chris gushed about Katherine on her 32nd birthday. Along with postinga series of photos of his wife...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti's Sister Details Severe Domestic Abuse At The Hands Of Well-Known Ex

It came as a shock last year when it was revealed that Ashanti's sister, Kenashia "Shia" Douglas, was involved in a violent relationship. It was during the 32-year-old's birthday post in 2020 that she revealed her battered face. Her teeth were knocked out, there was blood coming from her nose, she had a black eye, and she included video clips of her reconstruction surgery on her mouth and jaw.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Reportedly Owned Over 100 Memphis Properties & Bought Foreclosures For His Children's Birthdays

The the days since legendary Memphis rapperYoung Dolph was tragically shot and killed in his hometown, tributes from every corner of the internet have poured in. Speaking to the legacy he leaves behind as a musician, as well as the legacy he leaves behind as a man and a father, seemingly every new social media tribute dedicated to Young Dolph has revealed something new about the Gelato rapper.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
jammin1057.com

Michael B. Jordan Shares Intimate Pics With Lori Harvey for 1-Year Anniversary

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. “Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. “It’s been a year crazy!!”
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy