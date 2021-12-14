ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

1 person dead after a bicycle crash in northern Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)

 2 days ago

On Saturday, a 64-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in northern Oakland County.

As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle crash took place on Grange Hall Road at about 10:20 a.m. in Groveland Township. The early reports revealed that a 53-year-old woman driving a Jeep Wrangler, was heading east on Grange Hall Road and turned onto northbound Ortonville Road.

1 person dead after a bicycle crash in northern Oakland County

December 13, 2021

