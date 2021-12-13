ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make your gifts extra special this Christmas: Selfridges has a dazzling range of personalised presents - from monogrammed cashmere to your very own Toblerone bar and an engraved premium whisky

By Emily Knott For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Still searching for the perfect Christmas gift? A one of a kind, personalised gift is the best way to show your loved ones that you care.

Selfridges has plenty of Christmas presents and luxury goodies for everyone on your list that can be personalised for a special touch, including baubles, champagne, necklaces and socks.

Ahead we share the best personalised gifts from Selfridges that won't disappoint this Christmas.

This festive decoration is a fantastic gift that will last Christmas after Christmas. The Thie Workshop Cracker, which can be personalised with your loved one's name, can be used to dress the tree or even as a name place card to add a merry touch to your Christmas table setting.

£18 Shop

A personalised board game is a unique gift, and Monopoly is one of the most classic game night offerings. Stamp your surname centre stage between iconic London landmarks and buy and trade well-known property to force your opponents into bankruptcy.

£35 Shop

A luxurious gift set to please, this bottle of bubbly comes boxed in a limited-edition cassette case and can be personalised to make it your own. Plus, when you scan the QR code, you'll be able to enjoy a 'So Retro' playlist as you sip on a glass of champagne.

£59.99 Shop

For a truly personal gift, this stylish and seriously soft Johnstons scarf that's been crafted from 100 per cent cashmere can be monogrammed with your recipient's initials. Choose from a selection of colours from black and camel to classic red, and you'll also have the choice of embroidery colour too.

£200 Shop

Deck the halls with this Personalised Cotton Christmas Decoration. Perfect for hanging on your tree, it makes for a great gift for every member of your family. It would also make a wonderful baby's first Christmas keepsake gift.

£25 Shop

Famously the most awarded tipple of its kind, the Glenfiddich Grande Couronne single-malt Scotch whisky has aged for almost three decades for an exquisitely smooth velvety texture paired with a hint of spice. It's a luxurious and romantic gift to cosy up with this season.

£465 Shop

This personalised sack is the perfect way to deliver gifts this year. The cotton bag is great for keeping all those perfectly wrapped presents in one place and can be addressed directly to your little one. It's a gift that can be used for years to come

£45 Shop

A novelty gift that will make you laugh a little louder this Christmas, these socks can be personalised with your own photos on them - because, why not?

£20 Shop

This gold-plated bar necklace from London based jeweller Littlesmith hangs vertically from a plated brass chain for a unique and memorable gift for a loved one.

£34 Shop

