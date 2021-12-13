ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

David Arquette, Scott Foley Join ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTcmA_0dLUds9200

David Arquette (“Scream,” “You Cannot Kill David Arquette”) and Scott Foley (“Scandal,” “The Big Leap”) are joining Kunal Nayyar , Lucy Hale and Christina Hendricks in the film “ The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry .” The charming and comical story of redemption, adapted by author Gabrielle Zevin from her own New York Times best-selling novel, begins shooting this month in the U.S. in Cape Cod.

Hans Canosa is directing from Zevin’s novel, which has sold over five million copies and been translated into 38 languages. BCDF Pictures’ Claude Dal Farra and Brian Keady are producing alongside Kelsey Law, Canosa and Zevin. BCDF’s Brice Dal Farra, Nayyar, Hale and Hendricks are executive producers. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling sales on the film.

The life of A.J. Fikry (Nayyar) is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people, and even the books in his store, instead of offering solace, are yet another reminder of a world that is changing too rapidly. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, its unexpected arrival gives Fikry the chance to make his life over and see things anew.

Arquette plays Lambiase, a shy and funny police officer who becomes a reader and then a bookstore owner. Foley plays Daniel Parish, an overconfident but successful author who has become jaded by his own work, but doesn’t mind the benefits of being well known.

Arquette has appeared in numerous films including the “Scream” franchise, “Hamlet 2,” “The Grey Zone,” “Stealing Sinatra,” “Never Been Kissed,” “Eight Legged Freaks,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Dream With the Fishes.” He was featured as an arc opposite Jerry O’Connell in the series “Carter,” and had a role on “Creep Show” for AMC, and in David Ayer’s “Deputy,” opposite Stephen Dorff for Fox. He was recently seen in the thriller “Spree,” opposite Joe Keery from “Stranger Things,” “Mope,” directed by Lucas Heyne, and “Mobtown,” opposite Jennifer Esposito and P.J. Byrne. He will be returning to the “Scream” franchise as Dewey Riley in the upcoming relaunch, set to be released in theaters by Paramount on Jan. 14.

Foley stars as the lead, Nick Blackburn, in Fox’s series “The Big Leap.” His television credits include ABC’s hit drama “Scandal” and “Whiskey Cavalier,” the critically acclaimed WB series “Felicity,” “True Blood,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “TheUnit, “A.U.S.A.” and “Scrubs.” Foley made his feature film debut in Wes Craven’s “Scream 3” for Dimension Films. He followed that with a leading role in Dimension Films’ “Below,” opposite Matthew Davis, and the indie feature “Rennie’s Landing,” opposite Ethan Embry and Peter Facinelli. His other film credits include “Lets Kill Ward’s Wife,” which he wrote, directed and produced, the TV movie “Final Vision” and Netflix’s “Naked.”

Foley made his Broadway debut in “The Violet Hour.” In 2014, he starred in Donald Margulies’ “The Country House” as Michael Astor at the Geffen Playhouse.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Stars as Himself in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Trailer

Nicolas Cage stars as himself in the new trailer for “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” premiering in theaters on April 22, 2022. The movie follows a debt-ridden Cage as he accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy super-fan’s (Pedro Pascal) birthday party in Spain. When things turn sour and he’s recruited by the CIA to help execute a mission, Cage must embody his most iconic on-screen characters to save himself and his family. Directed by Tom Gormican, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” also stars Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Lily Sheen, Jacob Scipio, Ike Barinholtz, Neil Patrick Harris and...
MOVIES
Reuters

Actor Kidman brings Lucille Ball to life in 'Being the Ricardos'

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Monday launched their latest film "Being the Ricardos" in Los Angeles about Hollywood icon Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who starred in the classic American sitcom "I Love Lucy" but were also a couple off-screen. Tony Hale,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinatra
Person
Matthew Davis
Person
Gabrielle Zevin
Person
Scott Foley
Person
Christina Hendricks
Person
Stephen Dorff
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Lucy Hale
Person
Ethan Embry
Person
Nick Blackburn
Person
Kunal Nayyar
Person
Peter Facinelli
Person
David Arquette
Person
David Ayer
Person
Joe Keery
Person
Jerry O'connell
Connecticut Post

Anne Rice, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Writer, Dies at 80

The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. More from Variety. 'Interview With the Vampire' AMC Series Casts Newcomer Kalyne Coleman (EXCLUSIVE) Born in New Orleans in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Being the Ricardos’ Stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda on the “Frightening and Daunting Task” of Playing TV Icons

Fred and Ethel Mertz are taking potshots at each other once again — but this time with genuine venom, given that I Love Lucy actors William Frawley and Vivian Vance notoriously disliked each other. In Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, those cutting barbs are delivered with lacerating impact by J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, who also plumb deep wells of empathy for both performers in the unguarded moments when they’re not bickering with each other. Aaron Sorkin’s film chronicles a fraught moment in the making of the pioneering 1950s sitcom during the Hollywood Blacklist era, when stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Merrin Dungey To Star In Therapist Drama ‘In Between’ In The Works At NBC From Mayim Bialik & Liz Vassey

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing a mystery drama about a therapist who is forced to move to a small town, starring Merrin Dungey. In Between comes from Liz Vassey, the All My Children actress turned writer/producer, and Call Me Kat and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik. Dungey, who stars in Starz’ Shining Vale alongside Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino, plays a highly successful New York City therapist, who is forced to relocate to Between, GA, with a population of 297, after learning her estranged brother was involved in a mysterious accident. While struggling to make a place for herself...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geffen Playhouse#Scott Foley Join#New York Times#Bcdf Pictures#Smith Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Screen Media Acquires Comedy ‘Family Squares’ Starring Ann Dowd, Margo Martindale, Henry Winkler, June Squibb & More

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired worldwide rights to Family Squares—the comedy formerly titled Shoot the Rooster—from Unbound Media. The indie distributor is planning to unveil the film—starring Ann Dowd (Mass), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Judy Greer (Archer), Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die), Margo Martindale (August: Osage County), Sam Richardson (Veep), Timothy Simons (Veep), June Squibb (Nebraska), Casey Wilson (Saturday Night Live), Scott MacArthur (Halloween Kills), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Jessica Miesel (The Resident), Maclaren Laing (Eastbound & Down) and Henry Winkler (Barry)—in a day-and-date domestic release early next year. The film from writer-director Stephanie Laing (Physical, Made for Love) is a love letter...
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Discuss Emotional Monsters and Jungian Dream Analysis

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

20th Century Lands Gloria Sanchez’s Untitled Sister Comedy Starring Sandra Oh And Awkwafina

EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive situation, 20th Century Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled Sister comedy from Gloria Sanchez with Awkwafina and Sandra Oh starring. The studio has also tapped rising star Jessica Yu as director after landing the rights. Jen D’Angelo, who recently penned Hocus Pocus 2, is writing the script. Gloria Sanchez founders Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will produce along with Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First. Gloria Sanchez’s Alex Brown will exec produce. The news behind the project broke last year with Netflix landing the rights but sources say the streamer recently let project...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

'Scream': Go Behind the Scenes With the New and OG Cast! (Exclusive)

New school meets old school in the fifth installment of Scream, and ET was exclusively on the set of the latest horror flick talking to the budding actors about mixing it up and instantly finding chemistry with the OG cast. Scream first hit theaters almost 25 years to the day...
MOVIES
Variety

Aaron Sorkin, Kenneth Branagh, Tracey Scott Wilson, Adam McKay and Paolo Sorrentino Discuss the Future of Movie Theaters and Tailoring Scripts for Actors

For Variety’s FYC Fest, screenwriters Aaron Sorkin (“Being the Ricardos”), Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”), Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”), Tracey Scott Wilson (“Respect”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”) gathered virtually to discuss their own individual movies, as well as the state of the film business. McKay kicked off the conversation by talking about how he’d adjusted “Don’t Look Up” — his Netflix comedy-tragedy about a comet hurtling toward Earth — because of COVID-19, when current events had made daily life even more surreal. “There were a lot of tweaks we had to do with the movie to make it a...
MOVIES
Variety

J. Smith-Cameron and Steve Buscemi Star in Alex Heller Indie Drama ‘The Year Between’

“Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron and Steve Buscemi are among the notables who signed on for “The Year Between,” a drama about mental illness that marks the feature writing and directing debut of comedian Alex Heller. The movie, which wrapped production in Chicago late last month, revolves around Heller’s character Clemence, a young woman who drops out of college in her sophomore year after being diagnosed with mental illness. The story is based on Heller’s real-life experience in 2012. Heller is a former Sundance Institute Feature Film program fellow and an alumnus of Tribeca Film Institute. “The Year Between” was produced by Level...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Other Zoey’: Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham & Patrick Fabian Join Rom-Com From Director Sara Zandieh

EXCLUSIVE: Andie MacDowell (Maid, Ready or Not), Heather Graham (The Last Son, Angie Tribeca) and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul, Special) have signed on to star alongside Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux in The Other Zoey, a film from Gulfstream Pictures which is now in production in North Carolina. The romantic comedy from director Sara Zandieh (A Simple Wedding) centers on Zoey Miller (Langford), a bright college student who rejects traditional ideals of love and dating, only to have her entire perspective on romance turned upside down when another student mistakes her for his girlfriend, also named Zoey. Matt Tabak...
MOVIES
TVLine

Suspicion First Look: Uma Thurman Abduction Drama Features Big Bang, Scorpion, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vets

Could one of these familiar faces be responsible for the abduction of an American businesswoman’s son? Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that new drama Suspicion will premiere Friday, Feb. 4. Based on the Israeli drama False Flag, the eight-episode series stars Oscar nominee Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) as a prominent businesswoman “whose son is kidnapped from a New York hotel,” per the official logline. Soon after, “the eye of suspicion falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. “As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces...
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Stars Making a Transition to TV

Many Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small screen.  To assemble a list of movie stars who made the jump to […]
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy