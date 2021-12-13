Where You Can Find The Yummiest Ice Cream In Oregon

Photo: Getty Images

Ahh, ice cream -- the signature cold treat people can enjoy throughout the year. Not only can it stand alone, but it can be paired with other desserts, like cookies, cake, and pie. You can also enjoy it as a milkshake or eat straight from a cone or cup.

Ice cream isn't just loved for the many ways you can eat it. People are always clamoring over what's the best ice cream flavors , from classic chocolate and vanilla to indulgent choices like red velvet and salted caramel.

Plenty of eateries serve this delicious treat, so what's the best ice cream shop in Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That! , you can grab the tastiest scoops of ice cream at...

Hurry Back Ice Cream !

Here's what writers had to say about the spot:

"Hurry Back Ice Cream isn't afraid to be bold with its flavors. You'll find everything from bourbon-flavored ice cream to mandarin chocolate and lingonberry. Don't think your cone is extra enough? Choose from their amazing selection of chocolate or rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and chocolate or caramel sauce."

You can find this ice cream shop at SE 13th Ave & SE Lexington St in Portland.

