ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Where You Can Find The Yummiest Ice Cream In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAfty_0dLUdLSP00
Photo: Getty Images

Ahh, ice cream -- the signature cold treat people can enjoy throughout the year. Not only can it stand alone, but it can be paired with other desserts, like cookies, cake, and pie. You can also enjoy it as a milkshake or eat straight from a cone or cup.

Ice cream isn't just loved for the many ways you can eat it. People are always clamoring over what's the best ice cream flavors , from classic chocolate and vanilla to indulgent choices like red velvet and salted caramel.

Plenty of eateries serve this delicious treat, so what's the best ice cream shop in Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That! , you can grab the tastiest scoops of ice cream at...

Hurry Back Ice Cream !

Here's what writers had to say about the spot:

"Hurry Back Ice Cream isn't afraid to be bold with its flavors. You'll find everything from bourbon-flavored ice cream to mandarin chocolate and lingonberry. Don't think your cone is extra enough? Choose from their amazing selection of chocolate or rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream, and chocolate or caramel sauce."

You can find this ice cream shop at SE 13th Ave & SE Lexington St in Portland.

Click here to check out other American places serving up the sweetest ice cream.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Portland, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cone#Whipped Cream#Chocolate#Food Drink#Instagram A#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
343
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy