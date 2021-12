This year has been hard on manufacturers across the globe, and the ongoing chip shortage and logistical backlogs, in general, have caused chaos in the automotive industry. Ford has not been left out of the fray and has been forced, on numerous occasions, to shut down some of its plants. Despite these setbacks, the Dearborn powerhouse's future still seems bright: Ford's pickup game is stronger than ever, and with models such as the F-150 Lightning on the horizon, the company is seeing dollar signs. Its foreign business ventures are also looking good. So good in fact that Ford is investing $900 million into modernizing its Thailand plants to manufacture the next-generation Ford Ranger and Everest.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO