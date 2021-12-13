What Happened Between Patrick & Donna?

Don’t let the splashy Christmas decorations fool you — this is definitely not the most wonderful time of the year at Casa Carrington.
In fact, Blake says those exact words in TVLine’s exclusive trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Dynasty, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere event on Monday, Dec. 20 (8/7c).
And came you blame the guy? As you may recall, the CW sudser wrapped its fourth season with Fallon getting shot by her evil, husband-stealing assistant at a major event for Blake’s campaign. And just to make fans sweat it out a little longer, Fallon is nowhere to...
