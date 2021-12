It is unclear whether or not Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown will be back with the Buccaneers after his suspension is over. It seems like the wait for AB to return to the Bucs has been almost over forever, yet another wrench gets thrown into plans. First, it was the nagging ankle injury that seemingly never healed, and most recently, and notably, his three game suspension for falsifying a vaccination card. Waiting for him to return to the field is basically like waiting for Dr. Dre’s Detox to drop at this point.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO