ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Home on W. 7th St. damaged by fire Sunday afternoon

YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021zHU_0dLUc18b00

Fire damaged a home in Erie Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called out to the 800 block of W. 7th St. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Presque Isle State Park remains partially closed Monday as crews work to clean up and restore power to the park

According to reports, when fire crews arrived on the scene they found fire coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. At this time, there’s no word on any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Fugitive from Missouri caught in Chautauqua County

ELLERY, N.Y. — A woman wanted in Missouri was arrested in Chautauqua County on Thursday. The arrest happened at 8 a.m. at a home on Mahanna Road in Ellery. According to a report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Brouk Jansen was wanted in Missouri for failing to appear in court, driving with a […]
MISSOURI STATE
YourErie

Power restored to Presque Isle after weekend high wind storm

Power has been restored to Presque Isle State Park after Saturday’s high winds downed trees and power lines. According to a park spokesperson, all power was restored to the park earlier on December 14th. However, cleanup continues in some parts as crews work to clear roadways of sand and debris. As of now, the roadways […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Accidents
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy