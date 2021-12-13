Home on W. 7th St. damaged by fire Sunday afternoon
Fire damaged a home in Erie Sunday afternoon.
Crews were called out to the 800 block of W. 7th St. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.Presque Isle State Park remains partially closed Monday as crews work to clean up and restore power to the park
According to reports, when fire crews arrived on the scene they found fire coming from the rear of the home.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. At this time, there’s no word on any injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email listsCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 1