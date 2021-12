White elephant gatherings can be tricky. It’s not like you’re buying just any gift off the Christmas wish list or finding something on your go-to Christmas Gift Guide. You have to be prepared for your gift to go to various people with different interests. To help find something that anyone could enjoy, we’ve crafted this extensive white elephant gift guide. Who doesn’t love some gourmet hot sauce? Or a cozy fleece throw blanket? Some items on this list are slightly tailored to a certain kind of person, but luckily there are opportunities to swap. For the most part, these are all...

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 HOURS AGO