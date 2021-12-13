ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Brighton working to contain coronavirus outbreak ahead of Wolves clash

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bahdX_0dLUbYts00

Brighton boss Graham Potter is battling a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Potter revealed there are “three or four” positive tests among his playing squad ahead of Wednesday night’s visit of Wolves

“We’ve got a combination of injuries and a bit of Covid ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve got three or four, I would say, at the moment. And obviously that’s something we have to deal with, like everybody else.

“Now we’re just checking and making sure it’s at that number.”

Brighton’s match against Tottenham on Sunday was postponed after a number of positive cases in the Spurs camp, but the game with Wolves is not currently under threat.

“We have not spoken about that,” added Potter. “We are trying to monitor and make sure we are not playing games with guys who have Covid.

“We have to keep monitoring and testing, and make sure we can keep the number as low as possible.

“We have had tests today and we’ll make a decision as to whether we do another tomorrow. We just want to make sure it does not get too serious and more than three or four.

“We’re all in the same position. First and foremost is the health and safety of the players and everyone around. We do all we can to make sure that is right.

“We have seen players miss games with this and the trick is not to let it spread and become more serious.

“(Tottenham boss) Antonio Conte made a good point that you test one day and the next can be positive, so it’s about making sure guys are not going onto the pitch with positive Covid that you don’t know yet.”

Potter also confirmed that captain Lewis Dunk will be sidelined until January with a knee injury.

