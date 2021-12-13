ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Played A Part In Peloton’s Rapid Response To The Recent ‘And Just Like That’ Kerfuffle

By Mike Redmond
UproxxPublisher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARNING: Spoilers for the series premiere of And Just Like That… below. Following last week’s And Just Like That… fiasco, which involved beloved Sex and the City character Mr. Big (Chris Noth) dying of a heart attack after working out on his Peloton, the exercise company kicked into overdrive after its...

uproxx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds Team Up for Peloton Ad After ‘And Just Like That’ Death: “He’s Alive”

[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] And just like that, Chris Noth is back for another Peloton bike ride. On Sunday, Ryan Reynolds shared a Peloton ad to Twitter featuring Noth and the fitness company’s real-life instructor Jess King flirting on a couch in front of a fireplace. Reynolds provides the voiceover for the ad that Peloton later shared to its official Twitter account, with the company adding the written message, “And just like that…he’s alive.” The ad is a response to HBO Max’s And Just Like That, which launched with its first...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Ryan Reynolds
POPSUGAR

And Just Like That, Peloton Has Something to Say About the Show's Unexpected Death

If you've been on the internet these past 24 hours, you've likely heard the buzz around And Just Like That..., HBO Max's new Sex and the City spinoff, killing off one of its central characters in the first 45 minutes. Yup, the series's premiere episode sees the sad death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after a heart attack following an intense Peloton bike session — his 1,000th ride, no less — while Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is at Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) daughter's piano recital.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapid Response#Kerfuffle#Caas#Maximum Effort#Mntn#Deadpool
WUSA

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds' 'And Just Like That' Commercial With a New Nickname

Ryan Reynolds and Peloton are setting the record straight about the tragic death that has And Just Like That's viewers reeling. Fans of the beloved Sex and the City reboot were shocked to see Carrie Bradshaw's husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), tragically die of a heart attack, just moments after completing his 1,000th ride on a Peloton bike with his favorite instructor, Allegra, played by real-life instructor Jess King.
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds Won the Internet with Their New Peloton Ad

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Alicia Brunker. Update December 13 at 8:15 a.m.: Peloton doubled down on defending its exercise bikes with a new holiday ad, starring Mr. Big — back from the dead. Narrated by Ryan Reynolds, the short commercial features Big (Chris Noth) and instructor Jess King, who played the fictional character Allegra in the HBO Max series, cozied up by a fire. "You look great," King tells Noth, who responds: "I feel great. Shall we take another ride?"
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Peloton responds to And Just Like That premiere shocker

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of And Just Like That. And Just Like Thatprominently featured a branded product in its series premiere, but the appearance wasn't quite as celebratory as Sex and the City's regular glimpses of the luxury labels in Carrie's closet. The first episode...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

And Just Like That Peloton resurrects show character

Spoiler alert: This story contains a major plot development in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. Fitness equipment maker Peloton has offered a humorous response after the brand featured in the HBO Max show. At the end of last week, the firm's shares slumped after a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses React to that Shocking “And Just Like That” Peloton Death

If you’re a fan of the original Sex and the City, you probably caught the first episode of the revival And Just Like That… on HBO over the weekend. SPOILER ALERT (This article contains spoilers from the first episode). During the episode, Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big dies...
TV & VIDEOS
wiltonbulletin.com

Did Ryan Reynolds Save Peloton From a Horrible 2022?

Peloton responded so quickly to last week’s cardiac arrest heard ’round the world that some have started to question whether the whole thing was a publicity stunt. Last Thursday, Sex and the City’s HBO Max reboot And Just Like That dropped its first two episodes. In the...
CELEBRITIES
mediapost.com

HBO Not Involved In Peloton's Rapid-Response Ad

Neither HBO or its new "Sex and the City" sequel series "And Just Like That" -- which turned out to be HBO Max's biggest series debut to date -- were involved in a response ad released by Peloton just 48 hours after a character on the show was shown dying of a heart attack after riding a Peloton exercise bike, a Peloton spokesperson told The New York Times.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

How Ryan Reynolds and Chris Noth Quickly Pedaled Out That “Whirlwind” Peloton ‘And Just Like That’ Ad

[This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of HBO Max’s And Just Like That.] And just like that, there was a viral ad. Over the weekend, as Sex and the City fans were reeling from the shocking death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after completing a Peloton ride in HBO Max’s newly launched And Just Like That series, Ryan Reynolds quickly reminded all that everything was going to be OK in hilarious fashion. With lightning speed, the star’s Maximum Effort marketing company produced a 40-second Peloton spot featuring Noth and the fitness company’s real-life instructor Jess King flirting on a couch...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Peloton instructor Jess King shares behind-the-scenes images of the company's And Just Like That response ad she filmed with Chris Noth

"Pinch me! I am so blown away by this team!" she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by images including one of her sitting with Noth, and the ad's narrator and producer Ryan Reynolds. "Big shoutout to the woman with marketing reflexes like a cat @daratreseder, that organized this magic in less than 48 hrs. I feel so honored to have been part of this team and for the opportunity to work with @vancityreynolds @chrisnothofficial and @maximumeffort. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, sent kind messages and comments. They are so appreciated!" The ad was put together in less than 48 hours, with filming taking place on Saturday.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy