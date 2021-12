The Jamestown Police Department has issued an alert for a missing teenager.

Lukas Davis, 14, was last seen on Sunday, December 12 around 12 p.m.

Davis is described as 5' 6", 150 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, jeans and Nike Jordan sneakers. The location where he was last seen was not released.

Police ask that anyone with information call the department at 716-483-7536.