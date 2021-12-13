Obituary: Kenneth Schultz

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
The Department of Justice informed lawyers for those separated at the border by the Trump administration that it would no longer seek to negotiate a settlement with payments to the families, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Thursday. The development in the case follows weeks of Republican lawmakers harping...
Washington — President Biden awarded three Army service members with the Medal of Honor on Thursday, bestowing the nation's highest military recognition for their actions in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. At a ceremony at the White House, Mr. Biden recognized U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe, Sergeant...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL. His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.
President Biden ’s $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, which appeared to have strong momentum when it passed the House a month ago, now appears to be in real danger of collapsing in the Senate. Democratic senators now concede there is no chance of passing the Build Back...
Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has paid back more than $105 million in equity awards and cash to the burger giant after it learned that he had lied about the extent of his misconduct while he was its top executive. “During my tenure as CEO, I failed at times...
(CNN) — When Keechant Sewell became the first Black woman to oversee Nassau County's detective division 15 months ago, she said she hoped to "inspire service." Sewell had come a long way. She spent her early years in public housing in Queens and started her law enforcement career on patrol just over the border on Long Island where she became a school resource officer and a police liaison to a shelter for troubled teens.
