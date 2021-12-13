ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting Reported In Central Jersey: Developing

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
The shooting occurred at 10:13 a.m. on Borden Road in the Oak Hill section of Middletown Township, police said in a press statement.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene as well.

There is an active investigation at this time, police said.

"The Middletown Police are advising that there is no threat to the public’s safety," they said.

A more detailed press release is expected from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

