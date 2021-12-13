ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

COVID-19: First Omicron Cases Identified In Nassau County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzHzQ_0dLUb8HT00

The first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant that has been spreading across New York have been identified in Nassau County on Long Island.

Over the weekend, the number of Omicron cases on Long Island rose to six, as two cases of the variant were reported in Nassau to join the four in Suffolk County.

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus remains the dominant strain in the US, accounting for approximately 99 percent of all new cases, though nearly half of the states in the country have reported cases of the Omicron variant.

In Suffolk, there have now been a total of 267,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, while Nassau has recorded 235,824 infections.

“The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated.

“The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Paul Aloise
3d ago

Better shut the United States down indefinitely and ground all planes. Stop the trains. Run to the hills and kiss your momma goodbye.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Twindemic? Long Island Flu Cases On Rise

A “twindemic” could be on the horizon for Long Island residents as the region begins to grapple with a rise in flu cases as New York contends with the winter surge of new COVID-19 infections as cases linked to the new Omicron variant continue to climb.In the latest update from the Department of Hea…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County, NY
Health
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Coronavirus
Nassau County, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Rose, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Nassau County Girl

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island.Dayana Nicole Barrera-Caceres was last seen leaving her home for school in Glen Cove at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and didn't return at the end of the day, according to the Nassau County Police Department.…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Long Island#Every New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
176K+
Followers
32K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy