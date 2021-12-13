COVID-19: First Omicron Cases Identified In Nassau County

The first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant that has been spreading across New York have been identified in Nassau County on Long Island.

Over the weekend, the number of Omicron cases on Long Island rose to six, as two cases of the variant were reported in Nassau to join the four in Suffolk County.

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus remains the dominant strain in the US, accounting for approximately 99 percent of all new cases, though nearly half of the states in the country have reported cases of the Omicron variant.

In Suffolk, there have now been a total of 267,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020, while Nassau has recorded 235,824 infections.

“The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated.

“The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible.”

