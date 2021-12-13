Kentucky tornado map LATEST – How to donate to tornado relief and help as Red Cross arrives after death toll reaches 84

THE death toll in what's now being called Kentucky's "deadliest storm" ever has reached 84 people, including two children, and people are looking for ways they can help in the wake of the disaster.

The massive storm struck Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri over Friday and Saturday as well, leaving utter devastation in its path.

Tornado damage followed Winter Storm Atticus from the Rockies to the Midwest, with Kentucky's governor confirming that more than 80 were dead in his state alone. Governor Andy Beshear has said that the state should expect closer to 100 deaths after the tornado ripped through multiple communities.

The Red Cross is accepting donations to help the victims. Anyone interested in helping can log onto redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS. People can also send a $10 donation by texting "REDCROSS" to the number, 90999.

Meanwhile Atticus, the first winter storm named this season, has spread heavy snow across Salt Lake City, northern Colorado, eastern Wyoming, southern South Dakota, northwest Nebraska and is now headed into the Plains and Upper Midwest.

Additionally, the storm could produce destructive winds in parts of the Great Lakes, according to The Weather Channel.

President Biden to visit Kentucky

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Kentucky to survey storm damage there on Wednesday.

What category tornado hit Kentucky?

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the catastrophic event may be the "most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history."

Classified as a category five tornado, the storm likely killed upwards of 50 people and trapped hundreds more.

A category five tornado is referred to as one of the "most intense" with maximum winds estimated to be between 261 mph and 318 mph.

What towns were impacted?

The twister began on the night of Friday, December 10, and ran through the early morning of Saturday, December 11.

The Kentucky towns impacted include Princeton, Bowling Green, Taylorsville, Dawson Springs, Mayfield, and a number of others.

The strong surge of storms hit the western part of Kentucky in succession and affected a total of more than five counties.

What did Jeff Bezos say?

After receiving flack from many on social media, Bezos finally gave a response following the incident, saying that he was “heartbroken.”

“The news from Edwardsville is tragic,” he wrote in a tweet. “We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.

“All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis.”

Bezos wrote that Amazon has extended their “fullest gratitude to all the incredible first responders who have worked so tirelessly at the site.”

Bezos slammed after Amazon warehouse hit

Jeff Bezos has been slammed for celebrating his Blue Origin space trip after the collapse of one of his Amazon warehouses due to the deadly path of tornadoes.

The billionaire took around 24 hours to publicly respond to the tragedy after the tornado hit the building in Edwardsville, Illinois, and trapped 100 workers inside on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the Amazon founder made no mention of the deadly collapse, which killed six, when he went on social media praising a successful landing of one of his Blue Origin missions.

Amazon worker tried to warn colleagues

Among those confirmed dead when an Amazon warehouse in Illinois was struck is Clayton Hope, a 29-year-old maintenance worker and Navy veteran who tried to warn colleagues.

“He just said he needed to tell someone that [the tornado] was coming,” his mother, Carla Cope, told The Daily Beast.

“He had a big heart and he was a very sweet man.”

Clayton’s mother went to the warehouse after the storm passed on Friday, looking for her son. She learned hours later from authorities that Clayton didn’t make it.

Youngest victim was 5 months old

"Governor Beshear chokes up in tears as he says the youngest tornado victim who died was just 5 months old and the oldest was 86," a reporter shared on Twitter

Death toll will 'likely exceed 100'

During an appearance on CNN on Sunday morning, Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear said the state's death toll from the storms will likely "exceed 100."

Biden promises aid

During a press conference on Saturday, President Joe Biden said the federal government would help the affected states in any way they need.

"The federal government will do everything, everything it can possibly do to help," Biden said.

"I promise you, whatever is needed, whatever is needed, the federal government is going to find a way to supply it."

More than 50,000 without power

More than 50,000 residents across Kentucky still had no power on Sunday afternoon following the devastation on Friday night.

Around midday Sunday, PowerOutage.US was reporting that a total of 53,553 people had no power.

FEMA chief warns of 'new normal'

FEMA chief Deanne Criswell issued a warning while on CNN on Sunday that storms like the one that devastated five states this weekend are becoming more common.

"The effects we are seeing of climate change are the crisis of our generation," Criswell said.

"We’re taking a lot of efforts at FEMA to work with communities to help reduce the impacts that we’re seeing from these severe weather events and help to develop systemwide projects that can help protect communities."

What is an EF5 tornado?

Tornadoes are measured for severity on a scale.

EF5, or F5, is the strongest designation on that scale, and it's very rare.

Before the EF5 that hit the midwest in December 2021, the last EF5 hit the US in May of 2013.

EF5 tornadoes reach wind speeds over 200 miles per hour.

How many tornadoes were reported?

More than 30 tornadoes were reported on December 10 in at least six states. with a 200 mile stretch from Arkansas to Kentucky being hit by one violent, long-track twister.

A category five tornado swept across Kentucky, leading to a death toll that Governor Andy Beshear says could be in the hundreds

Relief fund set up for survivors

A relief fund has been set up for people impacted by the devastating tornados in Kentucky this week.

"Governor Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the tornados and the severe weather system on December 11, 2021," the website reads.

"All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating."

Kentucky Gov. fears morgues 'aren't big enough'

Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear spoke about the immense loss of life in the state during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday.

Beshear said that he feared the death toll would be close to 100 and he was worried about the state's resources.

"One of our challenges is we’re losing so many people in this, most of our morgues aren’t big enough, so our coroners from all over the state are coming in,” Beshear said.

Gov confirms two children, 3 and 5, died in storm

During an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear confirmed that children were among those killed in this weekend's storms.

"I know we’ve lost a number of kids," he said.

"This tornado didn’t discriminate. Anybody in its path, even if they were trying to be safe, again, just like nothing we’ve ever seen before."

Only 40 out of 110 factory workers rescued

Only 40 out of 110 people working in a Kentucky candle factory when it collapsed during a tornado on Friday night have been rescued from the rubble as the state's death toll climbs to 80.

Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear said on Sunday that he believes more than 100 Kentuckians died in the tragedy and that another rescue from the factory is unlikely.

Dozens of workers are feared dead as the search continues in Mayfield.

Kentucky residents urged not to travel

A curfew remains in place for many of the hardest-hit parts of Kentucky as residents are urged to avoid the area.

"Citizens who are not actively involved in rescue operations or emergency services are encouraged to avoid travel to and around the affected areas," a state police news release said.

"With widespread power outages, traffic control devices are not operational and there is no available lighting at many intersections throughout the area creating a serious hazard."

Search for survivors continues

As the death toll is now above 80 in Kentucky alone, rescue missions are underway, with searchers trying to locate any survivors of the natural disaster.

Video shows scope of tornado

In a video, the huge scale of the tornado that hit the midwest becomes horrifically apparent between flashes of lightning.

Videographer Brandon Copic shared the picture of the tornado over a highway in Tennessee.

Tornado death tolls still climbing

At least 80 are dead in Kentucky alone, where Governor Beshear has warned the death toll will likely exceed 100.

In Missouri, at least two people died, and in Illinois, two died after an Amazon warehouse was damaged by a tornado, trapping workers.

Multiple trucks thrown across interstate in Missouri

A Twitter user shared a video of several trucks thrown over an interstate in Missouri as a tornado hit the area on Friday.

When was the worst US tornado?

On March 18, 1925, the deadliest single tornado in US history occurred.

Called the Tri-State Tornado of March 18, 1925, the tornado killed 695 people in three states.

11 were killed in Missouri, 613 in Illinois, and 71 in Indiana.

Shelter opened in Kentucky

Officials have opened a shelter at Mayfield High School for those displaced after a tornado hit Kentucky.

Images from nursing home collapse

About 20 people were initially trapped at the facility, which has 90 beds, according to the news station.

Debris covered the parking lot, with major damage visible to the building and its roof.