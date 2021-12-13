ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicente Fernandez told fans not to ‘give up on your dreams’ in final posts before death aged 81 as son pays tribute

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
 3 days ago
IN his final Instagram post before his death at 81, the "King of Rancheras" Vicente Fernández told his followers not to "give up on your dreams" and celebrated his lifelong dedication to music.

"Don't give up on your dreams," Fernández wrote in Spanish in the caption of a post from August.

Vicente's son Alejandro Fernández posted a loving tribute to his father Credit: AFP
The "King of Rancheras" passed away at 81 following long-term health issues Credit: Getty Images - Getty

"Dedicating myself in this life to sing was the best decision I could make."

His son Alejandro, also a beloved musician, posted a tribute in honor of the multi-talented late performer.

"The lights never shone brighter in the sky. Without a doubt, I couldn't have asked for a better parent, friend, and teacher," Alejandro wrote.

"Thanks for showing me the way.

"And although we miss you daily, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, in your town and in your people."

Vicente's Instagram account was also where his death was confirmed earlier this month.

"Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m.," the post said.

"It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience.

"Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing," the post concluded.

Known as "Chente" to his fans, Fernández received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1998 for his robust career spanning decades in music, film, and TV.

His biggest hits included "El rey," "Volver, volver," and "Por tu maldito amor," and he also appeared in 35 movies.

Fernández was hospitalized last year after suffering a fall on his ranch.

The singer faced various health issues in the last years of his life: he had almost half of his liver removed because of a tumor in 2012, and a year later, he faced pulmonary thrombosis.

The funeral service on December 13, 2021, is private and will only be attended by Vicente’s close family and friends.

However, a day earlier, thousands of fans were able to pay their respects at a tribute ceremony held at the VFG Arena, Guadalajara.

The coffin with the remains of the singer was placed on stage, along with religious statues including a Christ and a Virgin of Guadalupe.

During the ceremony, Vicente’s son Alejandro Fernández and a Mariachi band performed a collection of songs to pay tribute to the late singer.

