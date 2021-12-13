ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Already challenged, US affordable-housing sector faces new hurdles through pandemic

By Ashley Fahey
Dallas Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. has a shortage of 6.8 million rental homes for extremely low-income renters, or households earning at or below 30% of their area median...

www.bizjournals.com

wnynewsnow.com

Emergency Assistance Still Available For Renters, Landlords

HARRISBURG, PA. (Erie News Now) – Help is still available for tenants and landlords in Pennsylvania through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Lawmakers say hundreds of thousands of dollars are available for Pennsylvania renters and landlords who have been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s...
MyChesCo

$41 Million Awarded to Provide Housing to Low-Income Persons Living with HIV and Their Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of HIV/AIDS Housing announced recently that it will award $41 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) competitive grants to 20 local governments and non-profit organizations through the HOPWA: Housing as an Intervention to Fight AIDS funding opportunity.
#Ami
Star-Tribune

Emergency rental aid maximum extended to 18 months

Changes to the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program mean households that qualify can receive the aid for longer than before. The maximum allotment per household has increased from 15 to 18 months, according to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, which is administering the program for the state. Funding is...
mtpr.org

Pandemic relief will help build affordable housing on reservations

A federal program aimed at funding affordable housing on tribal reservations hasn’t kept up with inflation since it was established in 1996. But hundreds of millions of dollars of pandemic relief money recently passed by Congress is giving tribal housing authorities the opportunity to build new homes for the first time in years.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
benefitspro.com

Pandemic response, new challenges differ by company size

The challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 era have resulted in significant workplace changes, a new report has found. The survey from Alera Group, a national insurance and financial services company, outlines how companies are responding to the ongoing challenges of a global pandemic that threatens to stretch into its third year.
FOXBusiness

Evictions slowly rising ahead of Christmas following end of federal ban

Nearly four months after the Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s moratorium aimed at protecting renters nationwide, evictions are once again steadily on the rise, housing advocates say. According to data from Eviction Lab at Princeton University, evictions have been rising in more than 30 major cities and six...
Advocate Andy

Advocates Call for Action on Rental Debt

Advocates at the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) released a policy brief on rental debt today and subsequently called on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to protect renters in light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
realtybiznews.com

How Landlords Raise the Rent Without Complaints

As a landlord, before you do notify a tenant of a rent increase, be sure you know when you can increase the rent and when the increase can become effective. Except in places with rent control, your legal right to increase the rent is primarily controlled by whether there is a lease in place or if it is a month-to-month agreement. In most places, once a lease expires it defaults to a month-to-month agreement if a new lease is not signed. The two most likely times to notify a tenant of a rent increase are shortly before a lease ends or at any time during a month-to-month agreement. When the rent increase becomes effective is typically controlled by state and local laws. In many places, a 30-day notice is required but 60-day notice is not unusual.
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
