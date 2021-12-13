Already challenged, US affordable-housing sector faces new hurdles through pandemic

The US has been seeing a scarcity of almost seven million affordable houses since 2019. Global health issues in 2020 drove prices even higher and may remain high for some time. The Ascent reports that the average cost of a house in California is $683,996. There aren’t many options for the average Joe or Jane. It may be worth considering living in a tiny home. What started out as a social movement may be the practical solution for those looking to buy homes they can afford and here are the reasons why.

HOMELESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO