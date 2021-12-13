Rand Paul called out for disaster relief hypocrisy

LEXI: We’re hearing about this new variant and it just landed in the United States yesterday. What are your thoughts on Biden’s response with travel restrictions?. SEN. PAUL: You know I think it’s too soon to know if we’ll need more restrictions or continue what we’re doing. What we need to find out is if the variant is more lethal or less lethal. Is this something that’s going to be very dangerous or more benign. I don’t think we’ll know that for a week or two so I think it’s premature to heap on travel restrictions. Every time there’s travel restrictions, less people travel and there’s a large economy in travel and tourism both here and abroad and that has a devastating impact when we add more obstacles to people traveling. So I think we need to wait and see. I think it’s a mistake to rush forward and put out a bunch of rules and regulations when we don’t yet know whether this will be more dangerous or less dangerous.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO