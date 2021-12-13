ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rand Paul called out for disaster relief hypocrisy

 3 days ago

After deadly tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky,...

Rand Paul Laments CNN’s ‘Dishonest’ Coverage of His View On Disaster Relief In Aftermath of Tornadoes: ‘Haven’t Even Buried Our Dead Yet’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) lamented on Fox News on Tuesday what he called CNN’s “dishonest” coverage of his view of disaster relief following tornadoes that devastated Kentucky and other Midwest states over the weekend. CNN’s John Avlon on Monday called out Paul’s supposed hypocrisy when it comes...
Rand Paul hit with own history of denying disaster relief to others after requesting help for Kentucky

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul is facing charges of hypocrisy after he asked the federal government to support any necessary disaster relief efforts for his home state due to his past obstruction of efforts to fund relief efforts elsewhere.The state was ravaged by devastating storms over the weekend that caused tornadoes to touch down in several areas, including one that was on the ground for more than 200 miles. More than 60 people have been confirmed dead, and the state’s governor says he expects that number to continue to rise."Undoubtedly there will be more. We believe it'll certainly be...
Kentucky State
Critics call out Paul for his record opposing disaster bills

Dawn had barely broken over Western Kentucky on Saturday morning, fully revealing the jaw-dropping devastation from a cluster of tornadoes that tore across the commonwealth and neighboring states, when Sen. Rand Paul wrote to President Joe Biden and requested immediate federal assistance. Paul, R-Ky., asked Biden to "move expeditiously to...
Rand Paul
Oh so now Rand Paul wants disaster aid from the federal government?

After a string of tornadoes decimated large swaths of Kentucky, Rand Paul leaped into action. “As the sun comes up this morning we will begin to understand the true scope of the devastation, but we already know of loss of life and severe property damage,” the Kentucky Republican Senator wrote to President Joe Biden. “The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed. I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.”
Who are senator Rand Paul’s children?

RAND Paul is known as an American physician and politician who has been Kentucky's senator since 2011. When he is not in office, he can typically be found at home with his wife and children. Who are senator Rand Paul's children?. Since 1990, Ron Paul's son Randal has been married...
Sen. Rand Paul on Omicron variant, vaccine mandate

LEXI: We’re hearing about this new variant and it just landed in the United States yesterday. What are your thoughts on Biden’s response with travel restrictions?. SEN. PAUL: You know I think it’s too soon to know if we’ll need more restrictions or continue what we’re doing. What we need to find out is if the variant is more lethal or less lethal. Is this something that’s going to be very dangerous or more benign. I don’t think we’ll know that for a week or two so I think it’s premature to heap on travel restrictions. Every time there’s travel restrictions, less people travel and there’s a large economy in travel and tourism both here and abroad and that has a devastating impact when we add more obstacles to people traveling. So I think we need to wait and see. I think it’s a mistake to rush forward and put out a bunch of rules and regulations when we don’t yet know whether this will be more dangerous or less dangerous.
Rand Paul’s campaign donates $100,000 to tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rand Paul announced on Monday his re-election campaign will donate $100,000 to charities following Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak in south-central Kentucky. “My home, my community, my family and friends are hurting,” said Senator Rand Paul. “Yet, through it all, our spirit has not broken...
