Rand Paul called out for disaster relief hypocrisy

Consider the two faces of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. First, the Rand Paul of Dec. 11, writing to President Biden after a string of tornadoes devastated his home state, killing at least 64 and leveling whole communities:. “The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly...
Every member of the Kentucky congressional delegation has signed on to a letter supporting Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s request for federal assistance after deadly tornadoes swept through the state starting Friday night – including Sen. Rand Paul. Critics are pointing to Sen. Paul's past opposition to relief funding...
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) lamented on Fox News on Tuesday what he called CNN’s “dishonest” coverage of his view of disaster relief following tornadoes that devastated Kentucky and other Midwest states over the weekend. CNN’s John Avlon on Monday called out Paul’s supposed hypocrisy when it comes...
Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul is facing charges of hypocrisy after he asked the federal government to support any necessary disaster relief efforts for his home state due to his past obstruction of efforts to fund relief efforts elsewhere.The state was ravaged by devastating storms over the weekend that caused tornadoes to touch down in several areas, including one that was on the ground for more than 200 miles. More than 60 people have been confirmed dead, and the state’s governor says he expects that number to continue to rise."Undoubtedly there will be more. We believe it'll certainly be...
Dawn had barely broken over Western Kentucky on Saturday morning, fully revealing the jaw-dropping devastation from a cluster of tornadoes that tore across the commonwealth and neighboring states, when Sen. Rand Paul wrote to President Joe Biden and requested immediate federal assistance. Paul, R-Ky., asked Biden to "move expeditiously to...
KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul both spoke about the devastation that has ravaged their state of Kentucky overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. The storm is blamed for dozens of deaths and miles of destruction across the commonwealth. McConnell released a statement saying...
Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is facing backlash over his course reversal regarding the federal disaster aid for his home state after previously opposing the aid for other regions that have struggled to recover from other disasters. Over the weekend, various tornadoes rocked several Midwestern states, including Kentucky. The...
After a string of tornadoes decimated large swaths of Kentucky, Rand Paul leaped into action. “As the sun comes up this morning we will begin to understand the true scope of the devastation, but we already know of loss of life and severe property damage,” the Kentucky Republican Senator wrote to President Joe Biden. “The Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal assistance this morning, and certainly further requests will be coming as the situation is assessed. I fully support those requests and ask that you move expeditiously to approve the appropriate resources for our state.”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rand Paul announced on Monday his re-election campaign will donate $100,000 to charities following Saturday’s deadly tornado outbreak in south-central Kentucky. “My home, my community, my family and friends are hurting,” said Senator Rand Paul. “Yet, through it all, our spirit has not broken...
