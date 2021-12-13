ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

War veteran, 94, dies in Arkansas nursing home during storm

By Tom Negovan, Nexstar Media Wire, Edited by Aleksandra Bush
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7vad_0dLUagyb00

MONETTE, Ark. ( NewsNation Now ) — A 94-year-old man was killed inside a rural Arkansas nursing home, one of two people to lose their lives in the state after tornadoes tore through the region.

At the height of the storm Friday, elderly residents at Monette Manor were quickly moved to shelter. Golden Hembry, a Korean war veteran and COVID-19 survivor, was in a hallway when the roof caved in.

“He’d talk a little bit about his service, but not much,” said his brother Jimmie Hembry. “He wouldn’t talk about it unless you would just bring it up.”

Cries and candle scents: Over 100 feared dead after twisters

Jimmie Hembry, 82, said he raced to the nursing home through swirling debris before finding out his brother did not survive the storm.

“He come back and he said, ’Golden didn’t make it,'” said his nephew Michael Hembrey. “We said ‘What?’ He said it again … and he went to crying.”

On Sunday, the nursing home was surrounded by workers cleaning up, many of them volunteers. Some said they’re wondering how anyone survived.

“Wheelchairs out in the street, in the road, in the ditch … It hurts to see the nursing home like that,” said volunteer Matthew Benavides. “It’s painful to watch something like that.”

Only five people were injured at the nursing home. Staff used their own bodies as human shields Friday night to protect residents from the deadly tornado.

6 victims in Illinois Amazon warehouse collapse identified

By Sunday evening, some displaced residents were back with their families. Others had been moved to other nursing homes in the area.

The co-owner of the Monette Manor nursing home is now talking about how to rebuild.

“It’s been a part of the community for many, many, many years, and we can’t even think about it not being,”
said Rick Sampson.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency for the area.

“Probably the most remarkable thing is there’s not a greater loss of life,” Hutchinson said.

The other fatality in the state occurred inside a Dollar Store in Leachville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Local volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance head to Kentucky to help with storm damage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Nearly 100 people are dead after tornadoes ravaged parts of the Midwest on Friday- including eastern Arkansas. One of the groups helping with the damage is Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. About 15 volunteers from Northwest Arkansas got there this evening, joining the efforts to help pick up the pieces. “We are […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monette, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Monette, AR
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Volunteers#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Newsnation#Korean#Illinois Amazon
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

I’ll be home for Christmas: U.S. soldier surprises sons at elementary school

START, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s nothing like being home for the holidays, and when United States soldier Kelvin Green learned he would return home one week away from Christmas day; he and his wife Kanisha Green decided to give their sons the surprise of a lifetime. Since March 2021, Jakhari and Devin Green have communicated with […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Environment
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy