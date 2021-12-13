Why SMB expense management is a magnet for investors

Klarna is letting users pay directly from their bank accounts, minimizes their reliance on cards. These new capabilities could lead to less volume—and revenues—for card networks and issuers. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a...
UK insurtech LeakBot will go public under the name of Ondo Insurtech. LeakBot will expand its IoT tech for smart homes, one of four emerging digital ecosystems that are relevant and attractive to insurers.
What happens when you buy shares of a great business only to see the company move in an unfavorable direction because of poor management decisions? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 29, Fool contributors Jason Hall, Rachel Warren, and Toby Bordelon share their takes. Jason Hall: Got...
Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’
It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.
The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) is moving higher Wednesday following bullish analyst coverage. What Happened: UBS named UPS a top pick for 2022 and reiterated its Buy rating and price target of $266 and Citigroup upgraded UPS from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $245 to $250.
Citi's bill payment platform is getting a Request for Pay and verification tool. The solutions can help billers improve payment collection while giving customers a more efficient way to pay their bills.
Increased AML fines are attracting record funding and revenue growth for digital ID regtechs. FIs may come to expect fewer financial crimes and regulatory fines to accompany the increased investments in regtech solutions.
JPMorgan Chase is making sizable commitments to building out its UK digital-only consumer bank. The UK is a good proving ground for JPMorgan to sharpen its digital prowess in consumer banking.
New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
An altcoin that has received support from billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya is surging after a surprise listing by top US crypto exchange Coinbase. In a new blog post, Coinbase says that Decentralized Social (DESO) will start trading on Coinbase Pro once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. The layer 1 blockchain...
The newly launched OnboardConnect uses Equifax data and tech expertise to help organizations onboard new businesses for B2B transactions. Tools like OnboardConnect's credit risk assessment and fraud detection solutions can free up much-needed resources.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has huge opportunities to capitalize on in the digital transformation space. In this video from The Virtual Opportunities Show, broadcast on Nov. 30, Fool.com contributor Asit Sharma outlines a few reasons why investors should keep this stock on their watch lists. Asit Sharma: I'm going to breeze through...
Footprint International Holdco Inc., a maker of coating technologies that allow plant-based materials to compete with traditional plastic-based materials, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Gores Holdings VIII Inc., the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The deal is expected to create a company with an estimated enterprise value of $1.6 billion. The new company will be named Footprint International Inc. and will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "FOOT." It will be led by Troy Swope, co-founder and CEO. Footprint was founded in 2014 as a material science company using plant-based...
Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
2021 has been an action-packed year for Graph token. The current 51st largest crypto by capitalization, begun its northward journey in the mid-of January earlier this year. At that point in time, its price was hovering around the $0.2 mark. The next couple of weeks were quite lively, and by...
