Tracking the Eagles 2022 NFL draft order after the bye heading into Week 15

The Colts, Dolphins, and Eagles were off in Week 14, getting much-needed rest during their bye week, but that didn’t stop us from tracking the NFL draft order.

Thanks to the trade for Carson Wentz and swapping picks with the Dolphins, Philadelphia stands to have 3 first-round picks in April’s draft.

We’re tracking the 2022 NFL draft, and we’ve provided an updated look at the 2022 selection process after Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Miami completed their Week 10 contest.

Dolphins pick

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

The 6-7 Dolphins would have the No. 10 overall pick in 2022 if the season concluded today, which would belong to Philadelphia.

Colts pick

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass during second quarter against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

If the season ended today, the 7-6 Colts would have the No. 21 overall pick.

Eagles pick

The Eagles’ road win over the Jets raised their record to 6-7 and if the season ended today, Howie Roseman would have the No. 11 overall pick.