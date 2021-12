Tammy Slaton’s doctors and family have been harping at her to be more consistent with her exercise regimen. Unfortunately, Tammy has fought the advice of her support system at every turn. In the upcoming episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, it appears that Tammy is making some progress. With the help of her home health nurse, Tisa, Tammy heads down to the public pool to participate in a water aerobics class. While Tammy seems to enjoy her class, she and Tisa share some words that send Tammy into one of her signature tantrums. Read on to find out why Tammy is floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee.

