The Cleveland Browns could be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Baker Mayfield on Saturday. Should they postpone the game entirely?. ‘Should’ and ‘could’ are two very different words, and concepts. Despite eight members of the team being placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday morning in Mayfield and Stefanski, Roger Goodell and Co. don’t appear willing to budge.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO