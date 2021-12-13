SNA Displays Adds LED Center-Hung Feature to Columbus Blue Jackets Locker Room

Almo’s Warren Chaiken and Exertis’ Clive Fitzharris offer perspective on this week’s huge acquisition news. Yesterday, the commercial AV industry awoke to news of one of the most consequential acquisitions in recent years: DCC Technology, which trades as Exertis, has acquired Almo Corp. in North America. This move comes on the heels of Dublin, Ireland-based parent company DCC plc completing several other North America acquisitions in recent years. Those include Stampede, Jam Industries, The Music People and JB&A. Almo, however, represents the largest acquisition in DCC plc’s history. With Almo, the organization now has about 15,000 employees. And on the technology side of the business, with Almo enfolded into the organization, revenues are north of $7 billion. All told, the combined organization, called Exertis Almo Pro AV, has become the largest specialist distributor of pro AV products and services in North America.

