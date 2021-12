South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon will be stepping down from her position to join the private sector. Her last day as Secretary will be Jan. 7, 2022. Secretary Malsam-Rysdon has been the Secretary of the Department of Health since 2015. She previously served as senior advisor to Governor Daugaard, Secretary of the Department of Social Services, Deputy Secretary of Social Services, and Director of the Divisions of Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities in the Department of Human Services. Prior to working for the state of South Dakota, Kim worked to help people with disabilities live and work in their communities.

PIERRE, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO