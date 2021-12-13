Whittier Police on standby following online threats made toward middle school

WHITTIER, Calif. (KNX) — Online threats made toward Dexter Middle School in Whittier have prompted police to act Monday, by staffing the school with at least one officer on campus.

The threats were reported to the Whittier Police Department around midnight Sunday, as several people called in to report social media posts made by a student enrolled at the school on Floral Drive.

"These posts alluded to a threat of showing up for school with a handgun," the department said in a statement .

"Officers immediately conducted a thorough investigation into this concerning news. As a result, officers contacted the student in question and his parents.

Police said their investigation revealed that the student had no access to firearms and therefore was not a credible threat.

Regardless, the school has been notified and an officer will be on standby at the campus Monday.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram