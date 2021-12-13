ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Gingerich Gets 700th, Drey First in Historic Day at Hillcrest

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou could call it serendipity. One coach reaching a milestone 40 years in the making, another taking his first step down what could be a remarkable path of his own, and it happened in the same gym, on the same day, Saturday when the Hillcrest boys and girls basketball teams swept...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bronny James Said To Have Interest In 4 Major Schools

People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
EDUCATION
FanSided

Buccaneers add Super Bowl good luck charm before playoffs

Does Kenjon Barner make the Buccaneers even better candidates as repeat Super Bowl champs?. It doesn’t seem like much, but the Buccaneers just took a step towards making themselves even more competitive in the Super Bowl race. The signing of special teamer Kenjon Barner to your practice squad may...
NFL
kciiradio.com

Huskie Basketball Win One in Busy Weekend

It was a jam packed weekend for the Highland basketball teams playing back-to-back nights and the two squads finished with one win in four games. On Friday the Highland girls got in the win column against Wapello 48-37, but fell to Danville the next night 63-55. An 18-6 second quarter proved to be the difference in a 28-13 halftime lead against the Arrows and that advantage held serve the rest of the way. Sarah Burton and Abbi Stransky each collected double-doubles with 18 points and 13 rebounds for Burton while Stransky had 18 points and 10 boards. Burton had an encore performance against the Bears with 26 points on 11 of 13 made shots and snagging 11 rebounds. Stransky hauled in 15 boards and Jessica Kraus managed 13 points. The score was tied after three quarters when a 25-17 Danville fourth was enough for the Southeast Iowa Super Conference crossover win.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivermont Collegiate#Lions
Houston Chronicle

Down four starters, undermanned Rockets get rocked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Rockets did not have time to wonder what could go wrong next when they found out. They had been overmatched from the start, with the Cavaliers doing nearly anything they pleased against the remnants of the Rockets’ rotation. The Rockets’ makeshift lineup could not get good shots. It could barely run an offense.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN has error on Lakers’ huge winning shot

Austin Reaves’ big 3-pointer to win the game for the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the most thrilling moments in the NBA on Wednesday night. But there was just one problem with it, and it had to do with the TV feed. The Lakers and Dallas Mavericks were...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Garvey and Bordenave Big Weekend Winners at Colton Allen Invite

Saturday, the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk wrestling team hosted the annual Colton Allen Memorial Invitational at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. The Golden Hawks finished fifth of six competing teams with 91 points. Alburnett won the team title with 175 points. Mid-Prairie had two champion wrestlers on the day with Cael Garvey going 4-0 at 195lbs and Terry Bordenave 3-0 at 220lbs. Garvey’s title win was a fall in one minute over Taite Peach of Iowa Valley. Bordenave’s championship match win was also a fall in three minutes over Garrett Hoyt of Iowa Valley. This week, Mid-Prairie head coach Justin Garvey talked about his two champions “Terry Bordenave wrestled a really great tournament. He’s athletic, he’s fast and strong. He stayed in really good position and got it done all day long. Really happy for him and his performance. Cael Gavey, had another good day. Stayed in good position, ended up with four pins on the day. He’s progressing back in there after the injury and it’s good to see him back down at 195lbs.”
WWE
kciiradio.com

Gingerich Hits 700 Wins

Hillcrest Academy head boys basketball coach Dwight Gingerich continued his climb into the rarified air of the Iowa High School basketball Coaches Association all-time career wins list Saturday by capturing his 700th victory in a 63-26 win over Rivermont Collegiate. He spoke after the game about what the number 700 means to him. “First of all, it means I’ve been here for a while. I’ve been blessed with a ton of players that have been willing to do what the current team has been willing to do. Go out, go hard, play together as a team, be pushed. None of the numbers like this happen without that kind of commitment and players that we have had come through the program all these years. I think back on year one, two, three, it’s really easy for me to still remember those guys and I appreciate them all. Assistant coaches have been a huge part of it too. Ron Swartzendruber has been a big part of all of this for a lot of years. This feels like something you celebrate with all of those people. That includes my family. I was a lucky enough guy to be able to coach a couple of my sons through this. There have been some really great moments and some really hard moments, like anything in life. I feel fortunate to still be in this role. I still enjoy it. There’s a lot of joy for me in doing this. I feel lucky to still do it.”
EDUCATION
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Clashes With Cascade Thursday

A long road trip to a tough venue awaits the Mid-Prairie boys and girls basketball teams Thursday when they travel north to Cascade to meet the Cougars in a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk girls are 3-2 on the year and have been off since a Friday win at North Cedar 58-16. They were led by 23 points from Maddie Nonnenmann and 11 for Amara Jones. On the year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 51 points per game, 10th best in 3A with a 39% field goal mark, also 10th in the state. The Golden Hawks are sixth in 3A in offensive rebounding and fifth in steals. Individually, they are led by Nonnenmann and Jones each scoring 13 points per game. Nonnenmann has the team lead with six boards per game and Jones leads the guard court with four assists and four steals per night.
CASCADE, IA
kciiradio.com

Savages Clean-up Competition at English Valleys Tuesday

It was a Sigourney-Keota sweep across the board Tuesday in North English as the Savages rolled to a trio of wrestling dual wins. SK won the three duals by a combined score of 212 to 34. First Sigourney-Keota took down Colfax-Mingo 71-12. The Savages got wins in contested matches from...
COMBAT SPORTS
ourherald.com

A Day for Firsts

Danny Mugford poses with his eight-point, 204-pound buck that he shot within the first hour, on the first day of rifle season. (Provided) You must be an online subscriber to view this story. Please subscribe or buy this week's issue here or login below. The full version of this story...
SPORTS
foxbangor.com

Maine Celtics off to historic start winning 9 of first 10 games

PORTLAND – In their first season since rebranding from the Maine Red Claws, the Maine Celtics are off to their best start in franchise history at 9-1. It’s been nearly a month since Maine last played a home game, but that will change on Thursday when the Celtics play host to the Long Island Nets. The two teams will meet again on Friday night at the Portland Expo.
PORTLAND, ME
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hawks Fall to Harford

The College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team fell to the Harford Community College Fighting Owls on December 13 by a score of 91-81. Armon Williams led the Hawks in scoring with 17 points while going a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line; he also added three rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block. […] The post Hawks Fall to Harford appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kciiradio.com

Keota Boys Pick Up Road Win, Girls Fall to EV

It was a needed South Iowa Cedar League victory on Tuesday for the Keota boys’ basketball team when they traveled to face English Valleys and rolled to a 69-39 win. The Eagles led 20-8 after one, 38-19 at the break, and they shut the door with a 17-4 third quarter to put the game to bed. Sophomores Sawyer Stout and Evan Vittetoe were a lethal one-two punch with Stout collecting a game-high 24 points on 10 of 18 made shots and Vittetoe had 21 and 15 rebounds. Cole Kindred managed seven points while Aidan Anderson and Conner Strand registered eight boards a piece. Keota improves to 5-3.
KEOTA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy