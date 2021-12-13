Gingerich Gets 700th, Drey First in Historic Day at Hillcrest

Hillcrest Academy head boys basketball coach Dwight Gingerich continued his climb into the rarified air of the Iowa High School basketball Coaches Association all-time career wins list Saturday by capturing his 700th victory in a 63-26 win over Rivermont Collegiate. He spoke after the game about what the number 700 means to him. “First of all, it means I’ve been here for a while. I’ve been blessed with a ton of players that have been willing to do what the current team has been willing to do. Go out, go hard, play together as a team, be pushed. None of the numbers like this happen without that kind of commitment and players that we have had come through the program all these years. I think back on year one, two, three, it’s really easy for me to still remember those guys and I appreciate them all. Assistant coaches have been a huge part of it too. Ron Swartzendruber has been a big part of all of this for a lot of years. This feels like something you celebrate with all of those people. That includes my family. I was a lucky enough guy to be able to coach a couple of my sons through this. There have been some really great moments and some really hard moments, like anything in life. I feel fortunate to still be in this role. I still enjoy it. There’s a lot of joy for me in doing this. I feel lucky to still do it.”

