Video Games

Cyberpunk Point-And-Click Adventure 'Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER' Gets New Trailer

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs its 2022 release draws ever closer, upcoming point-and-click Adventure Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER has been treated to a brand new trailer. Shared by developer MidBoss, the new clip gives us a fresh glimpse at the game's psychic...

www.nintendolife.com

ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Will Be Releasing Its Manga in Full Color

The bloody manga focusing on Denji and his struggles in battling against demons as Chainsaw Man has rocketed in popularity and remains one of the most popular printed stories that has yet to receive an anime adaptation. While the anime series for Tatsuki Fujimoto's black comedy might still not arrive for some time, the printed story will be receiving a full-color print that will present Chainsaw Man in a brand new light as fans await both the television series and the return of the manga's story proper.
COMICS
CinemaBlend

Avatar 2 Image Shows Off The Pandora’s New Water Setting

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has been in some form of development for more than a decade. For most of that time we were simply waiting for that movie to be written. But even once that was done and the movie began filming, we’ve continued to wait, as the movie has seen delay after delay. It’s still coming, and we’ve still never seen a real shot of the finished product. However, we have continued to get hints at what this new film will look like, and it does look impressive.
MOVIES
heypoorplayer.com

Spiders’ Steampunk Story Steelrising Gets New Cinematic Trailer

Inspiring the Next Steampunk Revolution With Steelrising. France has always had an interesting history, featuring fanciful architecture, magnificent music, and now, slick, killer automatons. Steampunk’s taken hold of France during the French Revolution, and an extremely agile former dancing machine has been readied for combat and renamed Aegis, ready to take on a tyrannical King Louis in Steelrising.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Atelier Sophie 2 Details for Kati, Gnome, and Pirka Characters

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have shared Atelier Sophie 2 details for Kati (Katrina), Gnome, and Pirka – newcomers arriving in the hotly anticipated alchemy sequel. Here’s a rundown on the new characters:. In Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, Sophie uses the town of Roytale...
VIDEO GAMES
vanyaland.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ gets a new, ass-kicking trailer

Perhaps it’s just Warner Bros.’ pandemic-era distribution model making it feel this way, but it’s pretty goddamn odd that we’re less than three weeks away from having The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the iconic sci-fi series, available to watch in theatres and at home. How else can you explain the fact that we’re only getting the second trailer for the Lana Wachowski-directed film now — meaning Monday afternoon, which was probably when WB remembered they had a movie coming out — if they haven’t already written off their slate as a loss? We’re not even going to consider the possibility that the movie might not be good, too. Why? Well, just watch the fucking trailer. You’ll know all you need to after.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Genshin Impact Gets New Trailer Introducing Arataki Itto

Following the recent release of version 2.3 of Genshin Impact, MiHoYo released a new trailer showcasing a new playable character. We get to take a look at Arataki Itto, the boss of the Arataki gang. He will be released in-game on December 14. You can check the trailer out below...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Stylish Adventuring Accessories in Scarf Release Date Trailer

There’s a giant beautiful world out there filled with wonder and discovery, but it’s generally best to have the proper attire when heading out on adventures. Shirt and pants are optional but accessories? It’s almost impossible to get through the day without them. A dragon-scarf will do nicely for just about any situation, especially a landscape that’s best travelled by swinging, gliding, and jumping to new areas in search of a way home for the bright red accessory. Along the way are different worlds with their own secrets, each created by a soul that hides the world’s true history rather than someone’s individual version of the facts.
APPAREL
noisypixel.net

Point and Click Adventure ‘Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders’ Releasing for Xbox and Switch Later This Month; New Trailer

Developer Nupixo Games and publisher Reddeer Games have announced that their point and click adventure title, Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders, will be arriving on consoles later this month. Throughout this game, players control detective Di Renjie as he learns about Sherlock Holmes and Jack the Ripper in ancient China via the murders of several young women.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Sequel Gets an Action-Packed New Trailer

Earlier today, The Game Awards unveiled a brand new trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel, which was teased a bit earlier this week. In the trailer below, you can see all of the exciting new characters, areas, and powers that will happen in the next movie. Alongside the...
MOVIES
Game Informer Online

Homeworld 3 Gets Dramatic New Trailer

A lot of mystery surrounds the previously announced Homeworld 3. It’s been a long time since Homeworld 2’s release way back in September of 2003, but fans have hung their hopes on the exciting prospect of a new game on the way from Blackbird Interactive. Today’ Game Awards pre-show presentation brought us a new look at the mysterious title, in the form of a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Addictive RPG 'Loop Hero' Treated To Physical Switch Release And New Animated Trailer

If you read our Loop Hero review yesterday and now find yourself itching to give it a go, you might want to consider picking up one of its newly-available physical editions. Pre-orders have now opened for two different physical editions of the game over on Special Reserve Games. The standalone copy will set you back $29.99, while a fancier, numbered collectors edition throws in an instruction booklet, special art card, special packaging, and jacket artwork for $44.99.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets Brand New Trailer

Asobo Studio brought a new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem to The Game Awards. The new footage reintroduced us to heroes Amicia and Hugo, as well as giving as a glimpse at the new journey they are embarking on. The trailer shows the main character sailing on a ship,...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Acclaimed Indie Hit ‘Loop Hero’ Gets a New Switch Launch Trailer

If you’ve been waiting patiently for Four Quarters‘ and Devolver Digital‘s critically-acclaimed indie sensation, Loop Hero, to make its way to Nintendo Switch, then we bring you good news. Yes, the unique idle RPG experience is now available on the Big N’s handheld hybrid. To help...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Puzzle Adventure ‘OneShot’ to Release on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in 2022; Trailers Hints at New World

Dangen Entertainment announced that they will publish the Future Cat-developed adventure puzzle game OneShot on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2022. The console port is in celebration of the game’s 5th anniversary after releasing on PC-via Steam in 2016. The developer has also confirmed that these console ports will feature possible new environments. The teaser trailer from the team shows the main character, Niko, in a different world that isn’t included in the PC release.
VIDEO GAMES

