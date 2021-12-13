Cyberpunk Point-And-Click Adventure 'Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER' Gets New Trailer

Perhaps it’s just Warner Bros.’ pandemic-era distribution model making it feel this way, but it’s pretty goddamn odd that we’re less than three weeks away from having The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the iconic sci-fi series, available to watch in theatres and at home. How else can you explain the fact that we’re only getting the second trailer for the Lana Wachowski-directed film now — meaning Monday afternoon, which was probably when WB remembered they had a movie coming out — if they haven’t already written off their slate as a loss? We’re not even going to consider the possibility that the movie might not be good, too. Why? Well, just watch the fucking trailer. You’ll know all you need to after.

