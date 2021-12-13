Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 starts getting December 2021 security update

After rolling out the stable One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 to the Galaxy S21 lineup last month, Samsung began seeding the new update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 earlier this week. The stable rollout of One UI 4.0 for both phones is currently underway in South Korea and Serbia, with more regions to follow suit in the coming weeks. While many owners are looking forward to trying out the new software, it looks like the update is filled with quite a few bugs and issues.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO