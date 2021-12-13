ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Belichick and Brady have broken Sean McDermott

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13t78a_0dLUYLdC00

Sean McDermott was so overjoyed to finally beat the Patriots last season, the Bills’ head coach told reporters he was "getting emotional" following his team’s victory last November. Then in December, the Bills came to Gillette Stadium and rocked the Patriots, appearing to signify a new era in the AFC East.

Well, that new era didn’t last very long. Bill Belichick rattled McDermott last week and Tom Brady broke him Sunday. The Bills have lost five of their last eight games and are now barely clinging to a playoff spot. They are punting away their chances, literally and figuratively.

While the Bills stormed back against the Buccaneers and took the game to overtime — thanks to Josh Allen’s fourth quarter brilliance — Brady chewed up Buffalo’s defense all night long. He threw for 363 yards and two touchdown passes, including the 58-yard winner to Breshad Perriman.

Brady is now 33-3 against the Bills in his career. McDermott was so flabbergasted, CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported he was “struggling with words” and becoming “real emotional” when trying to explain the Bills’ putrid first half. Those descriptions track with McDermott’s performance at the podium last Monday night, in which he said he didn’t want to give Belichick too much credit for his game plan and threw one of his starting kick returners under the bus.

It’s apparent the Bills weren’t prepared to play in the brutal elements last week, never once practicing outside. That’s straight up negligent. The Patriots will never be in a hapless position like that as long as Belichick is their coach.

Yet, the Bills were still one late fourth quarter touchdown away from winning that game. Don’t let this snag fool you: Allen is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL and can cover up many flaws. He led scoring drives of 75, 46, and 70 yards in the fourth quarter Sunday to take the game into overtime.

But Allen’s second half heroics might have won the game for Buffalo, if only McDermott would update his coaching philosophy from the mid-1990s. The Bills were much too conservative Sunday, settling for a 21-yard field goal while down 10-0 and punting from their own 43-yard line. At the end of regulation, the Bills kicked a game-tying field goal, rather than going for it on 4th-and-2 from Tampa Bay’s 7-yard line.

They gave Brady the ball back, and the rest is history. McDermott just can’t escape his past. Another Patriots AFC East crown is imminent.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Tom Brady Responds To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Order For Bucs QB

Tom Brady, much to the chagrin of Bruce Arians, used his legs much more than usual this past Sunday. Brady ran the ball seven times for 16 yards with a touchdown in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. To put that line in perspective, Brady entered Week 14 with only four other rushing performances with seven-plus carries in his entire NFL career.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“It was Tom Brady’s fault”: Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith reckon the Buccaneers aren’t getting back to Super Bowl playing like this

After back-to-back losses against the Saints and Washington, Brady and Co. scripted a brilliant comeback. They are on a three-game winning streak. However, their last win wasn’t an easy one to come by. After putting up a terrific performance in the first half, the Buccaneers allowed the Bills to make a comeback in the second half.
NFL
The Independent

Gisele Bündchen reveals she’d been drinking wine before making infamous Super Bowl comment about Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has reflected on the comments she made in defence of her husband Tom Brady after the Patriots’ loss to the Giants during Super Bowl XLVI.The supermodel, who’d been captured on camera telling a heckler after the game: “My husband cannot f***ing throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” discussed the circumstances surrounding the incident during the latest episode of ESPN+’s docuseries Man in the Arena.In the video, Bündchen recalled how she’d been watching the February 2012 game alongside Vince Wilfork’s wife, and that she’d been drinking wine to help her nerves.“That whole stadium was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tracy Wolfson
FanSided

Colts linebacker calls out Mac Jones ahead of Week 15 matchup

The New England Patriots didn’t play over the weekend, but their Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills is still being discussed ad nauseam. Forced to play through inclement weather conditions, Bill Belichick opted against throwing Mac Jones to the wolves. Instead, the Patriots dialed up 46 running plays, which they turned into 222 yards and a 14-0 road win.
NFL
NESN

What Bill Belichick Has Seen From Patriots’ Newly Activated Rookie

Rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe earned his way onto the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Whether he’ll receive any playing time remains to be seen. Head coach Bill Belichick said Bledsoe, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick out of Missouri, impressed in practice over the last three weeks, leading to his activation on Tuesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots#Bills#Gillette Stadium#Sportscenter#Cbs
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady has funny message for Tony Romo, Peyton Manning

Coming off his team’s fourth straight victory this week, Tom Brady is taking some time to clown a couple of his biggest rivals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had some shade for Tony Romo and Peyton Manning in a funny tweet Monday. Brady called on his former adversaries to respect his speed after he ran seven times for 16 yards and a touchdown in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How Brady, Gisele and Welker felt about that infamous SB comment

Gisele Bundchen being a supportive partner led to one of the most memorable quotes in Patriots Super Bowl history. Late in New England's eventual Super Bowl XLVI loss to the New York Giants, wide receiver Wes Welker dropped a Tom Brady pass that could have helped the Patriots seal the victory.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Speaks On Demaryius Thomas: ‘A Great Player But He’s A Better Person’

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ time in New England was brief. Yet based on the heartfelt way that his former Patriots teammates reacted to his sudden passing, it’s clear that Thomas made several deep connections in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he remembered about Thomas during their time together in 2019. “That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity he had. He had great relationships with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 moves that led to Bill Belichick's outrageously fast rebuild of the Patriots

Bill Belichick deserves votes for both the Coach of the Year award and the Executive of the Year award. Coach Bill and GM Bill — yes, two alter-egos of the same man — have worked together to perfection. Belichick took the 2019 version of his team — with cap issues, a string of bad drafts and the impending departure of Tom Brady — and converted the Patriots into this 2021 version: a Super Bowl contender.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Watch: Buccaneers Arians on Brady Running

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the ultimate competitor. That competitiveness sometimes gets the best of you, or in this case makes you do some things before thinking them through. Tom Brady played the 2021 season with a torn MCL, after offseason surgery, Brady seems to think he’s a...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy